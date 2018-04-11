The Drought Is Over | Wolves Back In Postseason

Your heart hasn’t stopped beating yet. Your hands are sweaty. You are so happy, but you feel like you also might throw up.

Sports, baby.

And the game came down to the wire, because of course it did.

After all, it was Game 82 and both teams were in do-or-die mode. This is stuff out of a movie.

The only thing you can think to say is “ahhhhhhhhhhhh!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

But the drought is over. The Minnesota Timberwolves are back in the playoffs for the first time since the 2003-04 season with a 112-106 overtime win over the Denver Nuggets in a future ESPN Classic battle.

Jimmy Butler led the Wolves with 31 points, five assists and five boards. Karl-Anthony Towns added 26 points and 14 boards.

It’s a tough game to describe. There was always something happening. The Wolves led by as much as 10 before being down one point in overtime. But they rallied behind a huge Taj Gibson defensive stand at the end of the fourth and a huge shot from Butler in overtime.

“It’s just finding a way to win,” Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said after the game. “Sometimes it’s not always pretty.”

Pretty or not, the Wolves are in the playoffs.

The crowd was absolutely insane after the final buzzer went off.

The drought is over. pic.twitter.com/QMZcH8G3sR — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) April 12, 2018

Minnesota finishes the season with a 47-35 record and will be the eighth seed in the West. The Wolves will play the Rockets in the first round of the playoffs.

It marks just the sixth time in team history that 47 wins have been hit.

Forty-seven wins for an eighth seed is an absurdly high amount. In the last two seasons, the Blazers won 41 games as the eighth seed. You’d have to go back to 2013-14 to find a team that had more wins as an eight seed when the Mavericks won 49 games.

It’s been a wild season for the Wolves. The goal the whole time was a playoff appearance and here we are.

We’ll have plenty of content throughout the next few days regarding the clinch.

All. Eyes. North.

My goodness.

What a game.