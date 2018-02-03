The Double-Double King Strikes Again . . . In The First Half

In the first half against the Pelicans, Timberwolves All-Star forward Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

That’s what they call a “double-double” in the business.

Maybe it shouldn’t come as a surprise considering Towns went into the game with a league-leading 46 double-doubles.

Per our stats guru Swanny, it was Towns’ third first-half double-double of the season and seventh double-double in any half overall. In his career, he has 29 such games which means that in 13 percent of his games, Towns will have a double-double in a given half alone. That’s pretty remarkable.

Here’s a look at Towns’ dominating first half.

Per Swanny, Towns now has 29 double-doubles in a single half in his career. He had 11 points and 11 boards in the first half tonight. pic.twitter.com/XQobX8HeBJ — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) February 4, 2018

Towns finished the game with 22 points and 16 rebounds.