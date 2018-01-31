Dieng Heating Up Offensively

The Wolves have lost their last two games, both on the road, to the Hawks and Raptors, respectively.

There have been a few positives from those games despite the outcome, and one has been the play of center Gorgui Dieng.

Over the last two games, Dieng is averaging 12.5 points while shooting a scorching 78.6 percent from the field and 100 percent from the free-throw line.

Positive for Wolves over last 2 games. Gorgui Dieng: 12.5 PPG & 78.6% from the field. pic.twitter.com/IFOKrIDwy4 — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) January 31, 2018

It’s the third time Dieng has had back-to-back double-digit games this season, the last coming on Jan. 6 – Jan. 8.

Dieng, 28, has adjusted to a new role in 2017-18, coming off the bench after starting all 82 games in 2016-17.

He’s gone from played 32 minutes per game to 18, but he’s still averaging 13.2 points per 36 minutes (up 2.1 from last season) and 9.2 rebounds (up 0.4) from last season.

We’ll see if Dieng can keep it up. The Wolves are back at it on Thursday night at home against the Bucks. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at Target Center.