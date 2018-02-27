Despite Tough Week For Iowa Wolves, Amile Jefferson Continues Steady Play

The Iowa Wolves are 0-3 since returning to play after the All-Star Break.

That’s not good.

But what is good is the continued development and strong play of big man Amile Jefferson.

Jefferson notched a double-double in all three games and averaged 13.7 points and 12.7 rebounds over the stretch.

It’s no surprise why Jefferson earned himself a two-way contract earlier this season. He was also named to the Mid-Season All-NBA G League Western Conference Team with teammate Anthony Brown.

In his first season in Iowa, he’s averaging 17.8 points and 12.9 rebounds per game. So, his numbers over the last week are actually down, which speaks more to how great Jefferson’s season has been.

Here are highlights from his 16-point, 10-rebound performance against the Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Feb. 25.

Jefferson and the Wolves are back at it on Thursday in Utah against the Salt Lake City Stars.