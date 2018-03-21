Derrick Rose Day-To-Day With Ankle Injury

Derrick Rose is day-to-day after spraining his right ankle in the second quarter of the Wolves’ victory over the Clippers on Tuesday night.

Here’s the play where it happened:

Derrick Rose is day to day with a sprained right ankle. Looks like this is the play where he sprained it. pic.twitter.com/pLuhgfXhmi — Kyle Ratke (@kyleratke_Ratke) March 21, 2018

Coach Tom Thibodeau said Rose still has a lot of soreness in his ankle and didn’t practice Wednesday.

Before his injury, Rose looked good for the Wolves, bringing intensity off the bench and producing a few highlight plays like this one:

His handle and scoring ability give the Wolves another threat in the pick and roll, and his physicality on defense allows Minnesota to play him as a small-ball three with the second unit.

Hopefully his injury isn’t too serious, and Wolves fans will see him back on the court sooner rather than later.