Getty Images
Crawford Continues To Climb Charts
Wolves guard Jamal Crawford entered Friday night’s game against the Knicks just 12 points away from passing Isiah Thomas on the all-time scoring list and two 3-pointers away from passing Paul Pierce on the all-time made 3-pointers list.
You probably understand that the reason we’re writing this is because Crawford did both.
Crawford finished with 13 points, shooting 3-for-6 from the 3-point line.
This passes Thomas with 18,824 career points, 59th all time (seven behind Chet Walker). And the three 3-pointers puts Crawford at No. 5 all time, just behind Ray Allen, Reggie Miller, Jason Terry and Kyle Korver. Talk about an all-time list.
Welcome to the top five, @JCrossover! pic.twitter.com/gdpvo4D6KW
— Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) March 24, 2018
Crawford is 38 years old and remarkably seems to be getting younger.