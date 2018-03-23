Crawford Continues To Climb Charts

Wolves guard Jamal Crawford entered Friday night’s game against the Knicks just 12 points away from passing Isiah Thomas on the all-time scoring list and two 3-pointers away from passing Paul Pierce on the all-time made 3-pointers list.

You probably understand that the reason we’re writing this is because Crawford did both.

Crawford finished with 13 points, shooting 3-for-6 from the 3-point line.

This passes Thomas with 18,824 career points, 59th all time (seven behind Chet Walker). And the three 3-pointers puts Crawford at No. 5 all time, just behind Ray Allen, Reggie Miller, Jason Terry and Kyle Korver. Talk about an all-time list.

Crawford is 38 years old and remarkably seems to be getting younger.