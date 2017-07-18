Matt Costello On Iowa Fans: 'Those Fans Were Awesome'

In case you haven’t heard, the Minnesota Timberwolves have purchased a G-League team this offseason: The Iowa Wolves.

Matt Costello played for the Timberwolves Summer League team in Las Vegas and averaged 11.3 points and led the tournament with 12 rebounds over four games.

The power forward/center also played for the then Iowa Energy last season, averaging 9.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.2 percent from the field and 77.4 percent from the free-throw line.

“Being in Des Moines last year was a lot of fun, made a lot of friends. It’d be cool to be back there,” Costello said.

Despite the Energy finishing just 12-38, Costello said the fans were committed every night.

“Those fans were awesome . . . They came out every single night cheering their hearts out. Made it great to be there. . . Going to Des Moines was a lot of fun, really good people.”

Minnesota Timberwolves will get to feel that Iowa love firsthand this season.