Timberwolves Host Athletes For 2018 Captain's Camp

On Feb. 19, the Timberwolves Fastbreak Foundation, along with the Sanneh Foundation and Mayo Clinic Sports Medicine, hosted 100 high school basketball team captains from Minneapolis and St. Paul Public Schools for Captain’s Camp.

“We’re looking to tell the story of the holistic athlete,” Vice President of Community Engagement for the Timberwolves and Lynx John Thomas said. “I think from that perspective, back when I was in high school, I didn’t understand what it took to be a leader, a captain, someone who was motivated by things outside of just basketball.”

The sessions included: Leadership Development, Multicultural Team Building, Gender Bias, Basketball Skills, Athletic Performance Training and Nutrition, and Mayo Clinic & Coaches Classroom.

The captains rotated between those groups through the five-hour day at the Timberwolves headquarters.

“It means a lot because it seems like more people care about how we become a better leader and just build our skills in different environments,” Shay Poe, a senior from Harding high school, said.