Timberwolves to Award $5,000 Donation at Every Home Game

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced a new community initiative that will award a $5,000 donation at each of their 41 home games during the 2017-18 season.

This initiative will directly distribute more than $200,000 in cash donations this season. These donations will augment all the other programs, in-kind contributions, tickets and volunteer hours that the Timberwolves contribute to the community each year. The focus of the gifts will be to recognize people or groups that work to make our community a great place to work, live and play.

“When we speak of a ‘New Era’ of Timberwolves basketball, that also applies to a renewed commitment to our community,” said Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson. “By giving a substantial donation at each and every home game this season, we hope to highlight the people and organizations that make Minnesota such a special place. As a result of the bold vision and support of our owner Glen Taylor, this recognition will become a staple of game nights at Target Center and a cornerstone of our renewed community focus.”

The team’s FastBreak Foundation programming is also in the process of evolving, with a new emphasis on four core pillars of basketball, hunger, military and education. The Timberwolves, in partnership with U.S. Bank, commenced work under the basketball pillar this summer with a court refurbishment program that brought new courts to East Park in Rochester, Woodlawn Park in Moorhead, and Mt. Airy Boys & Girls Club in St. Paul. Additional information on the new community initiatives will be revealed throughout the season.

For more information on the Timberwolves expanded community programs and how to apply for a $5,000 award at a home game during the 2017-18 regular season, visit www.timberwolves.com/community.