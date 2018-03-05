Timberwolves And Lynx Staff Takes Part In Read To Achieve Day

by Kyle Ratke

Digital Content Manager

Posted: Mar 05, 2018

On March 3, the Timberwolves and Lynx staff traveled to local elementary students to help foster their love of reading. The staff celebrated National Read Across America Day and Dr. Seuss’s birthday by reading various Dr. Seuess books to students at the K-3rd-grade levels.

Along with reading for the children, the Timberwolves and Lynx donated books, a bag, bookmarks and a poster.

Also donating books to the children was 13-year-old Timberwolves fan Samuel Levine. For his Mitzvah Project, Levine flew in from New York to personally donate books and read to children.

What a day it was.

The staff was out-and-about on social media throughout the day, posting their fun.

