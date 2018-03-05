Timberwolves And Lynx Staff Takes Part In Read To Achieve Day

On March 3, the Timberwolves and Lynx staff traveled to local elementary students to help foster their love of reading. The staff celebrated National Read Across America Day and Dr. Seuss’s birthday by reading various Dr. Seuess books to students at the K-3rd-grade levels.

Along with reading for the children, the Timberwolves and Lynx donated books, a bag, bookmarks and a poster.

Also donating books to the children was 13-year-old Timberwolves fan Samuel Levine. For his Mitzvah Project, Levine flew in from New York to personally donate books and read to children.

For his Mitzvah Project, 13-year-old Timberwolves fan Samuel Levine flew in from New York to personally donate books and read to the children as part of our #ReadToAchieve day! pic.twitter.com/JU9bL1c6vm — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) March 2, 2018

A day full of fun and learning was had by all! The Timberwolves and Lynx staff had a great time during our #ReadToAchieve day throughout Minneapolis schools today! pic.twitter.com/JWpRvGqYUm — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) March 2, 2018

What a fun afternoon at Bryn Mawr Elementary reading to 2nd graders along with @turnersundby and Alee! #ReadToAchieve @WolvesLynxCR pic.twitter.com/PbRDMkZXSK — Kelley Wollak (@kelleywollak) March 2, 2018

These kiddos know their Dr. Suess! What a great time reading at Hale Elementary, thank you @WolvesLynxCR! pic.twitter.com/bhM5bTeaJQ — Kelly Pedersen (@kellympedersen) March 2, 2018

Great time reading to this class today. One more to go this afternoon! @WolvesLynxCR #ReadToAchieve pic.twitter.com/Lq9ecLVJKZ — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) March 2, 2018

Thanks to @WolvesLynxCR for putting on a great reading day!!! Had a great time with Ms. Clement’s class #readtoachieve pic.twitter.com/9HBhFpmxAx — Shannon Buckner (@ShannonKB41) March 2, 2018

It’s that time of year again! #ReadToAchieve at Lucy Craft Laney Elementary with some pretty sweet kindergarteners @WolvesLynxCR pic.twitter.com/OOtFBQ6906 — Joanna Opitz (@JoannaOpitz) March 2, 2018

Celebrating #ReadAcrossAmericaDay by reading Dr. Seuss and providing books to these enthusiastic 1st graders as part of @WolvesLynxCR All-Staff Reading Day! #ReadToAchieve pic.twitter.com/PI5gIFH7HC — Chelsea Lowman (@chelseadlowman) March 2, 2018