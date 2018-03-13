Gorgui Dieng Foundation Event Raises More Than $500,000 For Projects In Senegal

MINNEAPOLIS (March 13, 2018) – MATTER, a Minnesota-based global health nonprofit on a mission to move people forward by eliminating barriers to a healthier life, and Latitude, recently teamed up to present the second annual Gorgui Dieng Foundation event on March 6, 2018. With attendance in excess of 200 supporters, the event, held at Latitude’s North Loop event space, Elevate by Latitude, located in the SoHo building, raised more than $500,000 for hospital and farm projects in Senegal.

“I always had it in my mind that one day, when I got the chance, I would help my country,” stated Gorgui Dieng, founder of the Gorgui Dieng Foundation and a Minnesota Timberwolves player.

Quenton Marty, President of MATTER, commented, “MATTER is privileged to continue our collaboration with Gorgui and his foundation to expand access to health and opportunity in his home country of Senegal. It is fulfilling for those of us at MATTER to be a part of the incredible work Gorgui is doing!”

Since 2015, MATTER has worked with Gorgui’s foundation to procure and ship seven containers of life-saving medical equipment and supplies for the main hospital in Kebemer, partnered with the Roger and Nancy McCabe Foundation to equip a new dialysis center in Dakar, and worked with Gorgui to design and implement a demonstration farm utilizing ecologically sustainable practices to increase yields and provide food for the community. It is estimated that 360,000 lives have been touched through these efforts.

“The Elevate by Latitude space is built on purpose to ignite a movement that maximizes human potential,” said Jeremy Carroll, President and Co-Founder of Latitude. “Having both MATTER and the Gorgui Dieng Foundation in our space continues to advance our mission of elevating humanity. We look forward to partnering with many more organizations like this in the future.”

About MATTER

MATTER is a Minnesota-based global health nonprofit on a mission to move people forward by eliminating barriers to a healthier life. Internationally, MATTER addresses these barriers by giving hospitals the tools they need to care for the sick and injured in dignified ways, and by designing solutions to create diversified and resilient farms. Locally, MATTER activates healthy eating for kids and families with the MATTERbox program, an innovative solution to healthy food access and nutrition education. Learn more at www.matter.ngo