Clutch Butler And Crawford Lead Wolves Over Blazers

The Wolves battled back in the fourth quarter, led by two veterans, to take down the Blazers 108-107 at the Target Center on Monday night.

Minnesota outscored the Blazers 32-22 in the fourth quarter to come away with the win.

Two proven players in this league, one starter and one of the bench, led the Wolves to the victory. Jimmy Butler led Minnesota with 37 points to go with six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Jamal Crawford, a three-time Sixth Man of the Year, finished with a season-high 23 points, shooting 10-for-16 from the field. To round things out, Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 16 points and eight rebounds. Jeff Teague scored 13 points to go with five assists. Taj Gibson rounded things out with 10 points.

C.J. McCollum led Portland with 20 points and two steals. Jusuf Nurkic also had 20 points, to go with seven rebounds and three blocks. Damian Lillard scored 18 points to go with 13 assists and eight rebounds. He did turn the ball over six times. Shabazz Napier scored 15 points, while Al-Farouq Aminu and Ed Davis scored 13 and 10 points, respectively.

The Wolves moved to 18-13 on the season, fourth in the West. The Blazers fell to 16-14, fifth in the West.

Highlight Of The Game

With 7:04 left in the fourth quarter, Crawford pulled up from in-between half court and the 3-point line as the shot clock expired and, of course, sunk it. It put the Wolves back within single digits.

The Numbers Game

This is the first time the Wolves have overcome a deficit of 10+ points in the final 8:00 of a game since Feb. 22, 2012 vs. Utah.

The Wolves finished 3-2 in their five-game homestand.

Minnesota is now 5-1 in the Northwest division.

Player Of The Game

Jimmy. Gets. Buckets.

Butler finished with 37 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals. He shot 12-for-21 from the field, 2-for-3 from the 3-point line and 11-for-12 from the free-throw line.

It was the fourth time in the last eight games Butler has eclipsed the 30-point mark.

Up Next

The Wolves hit the road to take on the Nuggets in Denver on Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. on Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO. It’s the first matchup between the two teams this season.