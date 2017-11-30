Freeze Out the Free Throws CherryBerry Promotion

The Freeze Out The Free Throws promotion provides all Timberwolves fans who attend the game with FREE CherryBerry frozen yogurt the day after any Timberwolves home game in which the opposing team misses two (2) consecutive free throws (during the same trip to the line) in the fourth quarter. This promotion is valid at all CherryBerry retail stores in Minnesota.

How To Redeem: (Promotion valid the day after qualifying Timberwolves game)

Head to your favorite CherryBerry store or view store locator here Present your seat locator from the Wolves game. Enjoy your FREE CherryBerry frozen yogurt!

For questions or more information call 612.673.1234.

