In Case You're Late To The Party, Karl-Anthony Towns Is Incredibly Special

Over the years, we’ve been getting used to calling player “unicorns.”

We’ve talked about Giannis and Kristaps.

But for some reason, it feels like we haven't talked about Karl-Anthony Towns enough.

Maybe it’s because he was the No. 1 pick and he was supposed to be good. I don’t know. But Towns isn’t just good. What he’s doing is freaking amazing for a 22-year-old center in the NBA.

Towns leads the NBA with 58 double-doubles and has collected 171 since entering the league in 2015, also first, seven more than Andre Drummond and Russell Westbrook.

A reminder that Towns is the same age as you as a senior in college.

On Tuesday night, Towns finished with a season-high 38 points to go with 10 rebounds while shooting 13-for-17 from the field, 3-for-3 from the 3-point line and 8-for-8 from the free-throw line.

The video below was the dagger in the game, and something a big man shouldn’t legally be able to do.

And this video, Towns doesn’t actually get a stat at all for this, but it’s the right play to make and ended up opening the offense.

. Crawford Kat Tyus Beli Swish. pic.twitter.com/ZuTeM8Wta3 — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) March 14, 2018

The Wolves moved to 40-29 with their win over the Wizards as they continue to strive for their first postseason appearance since 2003-04. That’s no secret. It’s also no secret that with Towns on this team, there’s plenty more to come.