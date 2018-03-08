Jimmy Butler Posts About Taj Gibson On Instagram And We're Emotional

Jimmy Butler is out indefinitely after undergoing right knee surgery. But that doesn’t mean Butler hasn’t been engaged with his team.

On Wednesday evening, Butler posted a heartwarming post on Instagram about his teammate and friend Taj Gibson.

I’m not crying . . . You’re crying!

Butler’s not wrong. Gibson is having a career year in Minnesota, averaging 12.4 points and a career-high 7.1 rebounds per game while shooting a scorching 58.2 percent from the field, up about six percentage points from his previous career high. And what might be more incredible is that he’s doing it at 32 years old. When the Wolves signed him this offseason, nobody could have guessed the value that he'd bring the team, on both ends.

The two have spent plenty of time together through the years. The two played with the Bulls from 2011 to midway last season when the Bulls traded Gibson to Oklahoma City. This included five playoff series, something the duo hopes to do again with the Wolves this season.