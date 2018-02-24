Butler Posts On Instagram After Knee Injury

All-Star wing Jimmy Butler suffered a meniscal injury to his right knee in Friday night’s game against the Rockets in Houston.

We don’t know the severity of the injury or the timeline, but in true Butler fashion, he appears to be taking the injury in stride and with a smile on his face.

A day after the injury, Butler posted this on Instagram on Saturday afternoon.

In his first season with the Wolves and seventh overall, Butler is averaging 22.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. He has helped the Wolves to a 36-26 overall record.

We’ll know more about Butler’s injury in the next few days. Nothing but the best wishes for one of the hardest-working players in the league.