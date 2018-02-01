Butler Leads Wolves Over Bucks In Front Of Star-Studded Target Center

The Wolves won their 11th-straight home game on Thursday night against the Bucks at the Target Center in front of a crowd that included Gucci Mane, Antonio Brown, Bill Belichick and Rae Sremmurd.

Minnesota won 108-89. The Wolves led 60-45 at half and never looked back.

Jimmy Butler led the Wolves with 28 points and six assists. Karl-Anthony Towns added 24 points and 11 boards. The Wolves shot a scorching 53.8 percent from the field and 85 percent from the free-throw line.

Khris Middleton led Milwaukee with 21 points and six rebounds. Giannis Antetokounmpo added 17 points, 15 rebounds and six assists, but shot just 6-for-14 from the field. John Henson finished with 14 points and eight rebounds, while Sean Kilpatrick scored 10 off the bench.

The Wolves move to 33-22 on the season, fourth in the West. The Bucks fall to 27-23, seventh in the East.

Highlight of the Night

In the first quarter, Butler was fouled by Thon Maker and Malcolm Brogdon. No worries, though. Butler still hit the floater.

Fouled twice? No worries for Jimmy. pic.twitter.com/xk2dz6MrVo — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) February 2, 2018

Numbers Game

With his double-double, Towns now has 46 on the season, first in the NBA.

The Wolves shot 7-for-19 (36.8 percent) from the field while the Bucks shot 6-for-29 (20.7 percent).

Minnesota had 11 players score on the night.

Player of the Game

Butler had a great night, finishing with a game-high 28 points go with six assists, four rebounds and a steal. He shot an efficient 8-for-15 from the field, 2-for-5 from the 3-point line and 10-for-11 from the free-throw line.

Up Next

The Wolves are back at home on Saturday as they take on the Pelicans at Target Center. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. on Fox Sports North Plus and 830 WCCO.