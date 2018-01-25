Butler And Towns On Same Team For 2018 All-Star Game

The teammates will stay teammates.

With the NBA's new All-Star format, there was a chance that Timberwolves Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns could be on different teams with Stephen Curry and LeBron James drafting the two teams as captains instead of the standard East and West format.

That will not be the case.

Butler and Towns are both on "Team Stephen."

Here's the rest of the squad:

And for LeBron's team, yes, he and Kevin Love are on the same team. It was also interesting to see him take Kyrie Irving after their offseason.

Here's LeBron's squad:

All-Star Weekend is Feb. 16-18 in Los Angeles.