'Best Jerseys In The League' | Fans React To New Timberwolves Jerseys
The Minnesota Timberwolves unveiled two new jerseys Thursday. You likely already know this. If not, well, SURPRISE! NEW JERSEYS!
Because we live in a social age, we went to Twitter to take a look at some of the reactions from fans and basketball fans across the interwebs.
The new Timberwolves jerseys are so clean
— Cody Moore (@CodyMoorex2) August 11, 2017
The new Timberwolves jerseys are
— Bandito (@KSo_vs) August 11, 2017
New @Timberwolves jerseys are
— Conrad Prososki (@Rad_Ski) August 11, 2017
The new Timberwolves jerseys are freaking sweet
— Rollin Nolan (@perkfection7) August 11, 2017
@Timberwolves so when can i buy my @JimmyButler and @JCrossover jerseys???
— mitchy (@realMJ11) August 11, 2017
I'm digging the new @Timberwolves jerseys! pic.twitter.com/sZvLRfqYkn
— Black Stallion/CWIII (@StallionBMF) August 10, 2017
These new @Nike @NBAOfficial jerseys are nice. Especially digging the @Timberwolves new look of course!
— Mike Chadee (@UTMikee) August 10, 2017
Timberwolves got the best jerseys in the league
— Papi Tre (@KingTre_24) August 10, 2017
— JT (@Jaberuski) August 10, 2017
These new uniforms are https://t.co/5jIi8WORYa
— Kathryn Hillary (@kkazan923) August 10, 2017
I really like this new jersey, simple but good looking, a little bit of old school #NBA #NewEraNewLook @Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/vfwpZGx9RC
— Ariel Staro (@aestaro) August 10, 2017
LOVE the new @Timberwolves jerseys. Can't wait to see what the other two look like #NewEraNewThreads pic.twitter.com/xvKg60VLXB
— Seth Davis (@TheSethDavis) August 10, 2017
The @Timberwolves new color scheme, logo, and now uniforms are now in my opinion, the best in the NBA. #NewEraNewThreads https://t.co/WsnXvj2xpl
— Matt Mitchell (@rubaski_matt) August 10, 2017
Gotta love the new uniforms @Timberwolves ! Very clean & unique! #PowerOfThePack https://t.co/8KNSiS45NF
— Adam Jacobson (@adamjacobson44) August 10, 2017
I'm a fan of the @Timberwolves uniforms. The @Nike swoosh & block "WOLVES" is an instant upgrade. Clean...great colors. @fitbit is seamless. pic.twitter.com/cB3n8dX3ms
— Jim Petersen (@JimPeteHoops) August 11, 2017
