'Best Jerseys In The League' | Fans React To New Timberwolves Jerseys

The Minnesota Timberwolves unveiled two new jerseys Thursday. You likely already know this. If not, well, SURPRISE! NEW JERSEYS!

Because we live in a social age, we went to Twitter to take a look at some of the reactions from fans and basketball fans across the interwebs.

The new Timberwolves jerseys are so clean — Cody Moore (@CodyMoorex2) August 11, 2017

The new Timberwolves jerseys are — Bandito (@KSo_vs) August 11, 2017

New @Timberwolves jerseys are — Conrad Prososki (@Rad_Ski) August 11, 2017

The new Timberwolves jerseys are freaking sweet — Rollin Nolan (@perkfection7) August 11, 2017

These new @Nike @NBAOfficial jerseys are nice. Especially digging the @Timberwolves new look of course! — Mike Chadee (@UTMikee) August 10, 2017

Timberwolves got the best jerseys in the league — Papi Tre (@KingTre_24) August 10, 2017

These new uniforms are https://t.co/5jIi8WORYa — Kathryn Hillary (@kkazan923) August 10, 2017

I really like this new jersey, simple but good looking, a little bit of old school #NBA #NewEraNewLook @Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/vfwpZGx9RC — Ariel Staro (@aestaro) August 10, 2017

LOVE the new @Timberwolves jerseys. Can't wait to see what the other two look like #NewEraNewThreads pic.twitter.com/xvKg60VLXB — Seth Davis (@TheSethDavis) August 10, 2017