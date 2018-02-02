Getty Images
Anthony Brown And Amile Jefferson Named To Mid-Season All-NBA G League Western Conference Team
The G League announced Friday that Iowa Wolves players Amile Jefferson and Anthony Brown were named to the Mid-Season All-NBA G League Western Conference Team.
The teams were voted by G League coaches, general managers and players.
Unveiling the Midseason #AllGLeague Teams as voted by #NBAGLeague coaches, GMs & players!
Highlights, info & more: https://t.co/TQF8pJRHQC pic.twitter.com/kaGWE22Ss6
— NBA G League (@nbagleague) February 2, 2018
Both players have two-way contracts with the Timberwolves.
Brown, a shooting guard, is averaging 20.5 points, and 5.5 rebounds per game while shooting 45 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from the 3-point line.
Jefferson, a power forward/center is averaging 18.2 points and 12.8 rebounds per game while shooting 62.7 percent from the field.