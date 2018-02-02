Anthony Brown And Amile Jefferson Named To Mid-Season All-NBA G League Western Conference Team

The G League announced Friday that Iowa Wolves players Amile Jefferson and Anthony Brown were named to the Mid-Season All-NBA G League Western Conference Team.

The teams were voted by G League coaches, general managers and players.

Both players have two-way contracts with the Timberwolves.

Brown, a shooting guard, is averaging 20.5 points, and 5.5 rebounds per game while shooting 45 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from the 3-point line.

Jefferson, a power forward/center is averaging 18.2 points and 12.8 rebounds per game while shooting 62.7 percent from the field.