Another Headline Matchup As Wolves Host Thunder

The Wolves don’t have much time to appreciate their dominant performance against the Cavaliers on Monday night.

Just two sleeps after, they host Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Carmelo Anthony and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Target Center.

What makes the matchup significant besides the stars in it?

Minnesota heads into Wednesday with a 26-16 record, fourth in the West, while Oklahoma City is 22-19, 3.5 games back from the Wolves.

The Wolves are 2-1 this season against the Thunder, so a win would give Minnesota the tiebreaker if it comes down to it. The three games have been decided by an average of three points. Chances are Wednesday’s game will be a nail biter as the Wolves hope to win their third-straight game at home.

In the first matchup, the Wolves won 115-113, thanks to a game-winning 3-point shot from Wiggins right after Anthony nailed what he thought was the dagger.

With our game against the Thunder tonight, this @budweiserusa Legendary Moment seems fitting. @22wiggins at the buzzer for the WIN! pic.twitter.com/ofb0SpxY9b — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 10, 2018

In the second matchup, the Wolves won 119-116 at Target Center. Anthony had a chance to send the game to overtime, but missed a 3-pointer.

And the third game, the Wolves fell 111-107 in Oklahoma City on Dec. 1. This one wasn’t as close with the Thunder outscoring the Wolves 66-54 after the first half.

Tonight should be another thriller at the Target Center. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on Fox Sports North, ESPN and 830 WCCO.