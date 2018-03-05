Amile Jefferson's Secret To Being A Good Basketball Player Is Watching Lots Of Basketball

Amile Jefferson is a player making the most of his opportunity.

He started the season on the roster of the Iowa Wolves, the G League affiliate of the Minnesota Timberwolves. He’s still on that roster, but has since earned a two-way roster spot with the Timberwolves. That’s significant because each team only gets two of those contracts.

On the season, the former Duke Blue Devil and 24 year old is averaging 17.9 points, 12.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 62.5 percent from the field.

Just another day at the office for @AmileJefferson, posting 24 points and 14 boards in a good day's work. pic.twitter.com/8lAVUv73wx — Iowa Wolves (@iawolves) March 5, 2018

His secret?

Watch as much basketball as he can.

“For me, I just watch a lot of basketball,” Jefferson said. “I think one of the best things I’ve done is to have the NBA TV app and watch games. When we’re not playing, I’m by the TV watching all different kinds of players.”

Jefferson isn’t just watching as a fan. He’s watching and searching for ways he could help contribute in those games, and even simulating when he’ d be put in the game.

“Watching the last three minutes of the quarter, see who’s in the game, times when I think I could play and help the team,” Jefferson said. “ . . . Just being a student of the game.”

The Wolves struggled last week, going 0-2, but Jefferson did his part, averaging 20.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and three assists per game.

You never know what could happen, but the Timberwolves could potentially need Jefferson’s services as they continue to fight for the postseason.

Jefferson has his fingers crossed.

“If I keep doing good, if I keep getting better, if I keep playing hard, (it) will pay off.”

Seth Nutting contributed to this report.