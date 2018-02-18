Aldrich Has Jersey Retired At Allen Fieldhouse

On Saturday, Kansas University retired the No. 45 jersey of one Cole Aldrich.

Aldrich, now with the Wolves, played at Kansas from 2007-10 and helped the Jayhwaks win the 2008 National Championship, finishing with eight points, seven rebounds and four blocks as a freshman in the Jayhawks’ Final Four win over the University of North Carolina.

In his three seasons at Kansas, Aldrich averaged 9.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. His best season came as a sophomore when he averaged 14.9 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game.

He was a 2009 NCAA Tournament All-Region Team Member, a 2009-10 Second Team All-American and a 2009-10 Wood Award Finalist.

The Bloomington, Minnesota native led the Big 12 in blocks in 2008-09 (94) and defensive rebounds in 2008-09 (244).

Aldrich was drafted 11th overall in the 2010 NBA Draft by the Hornets before being traded to the Thunder.

“It feels great to be home,” Aldrich said during his jersey ceremony at halftime. “ . . . Being here and seeing my name in the rafters, it’s humbling. Really humbling. I wouldn’t have been able to do it without all my teammates. The guys that are here, the guys that aren’t here, thank you so much.”

Pretty cool of the @Timberwolves to take out a full page ad to honor @colea45 having his jersey retired #kubball pic.twitter.com/SrKI4k6H5C — Michael Swain (@mswain97) February 15, 2018