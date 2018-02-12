About Last Night | Lucky No. 13

The home cookin’ continued for the Wolves on Sunday night against the Kings, winning 111-106. That made a baker’s dozen (13) straight wins for the Wolves at Target Center, a mark that ranks second in team history.

Here are three quick observations from the game:

A Different Team

Minnesota was coming off two-straight road losses before Sunday’s win. On the season, the Wolves are 12-18 on the road, and an amazing 23-6 at home.

The team is averaging more made baskets, 3-pointers, free throws, rebounds, assists, steals and points at home than on the road.

For a team in the middle of the Western Conference, you’d like to see more of a balance. But the good news for Minnesota is that it will get a bit of a break before needing to get there. The Wolves play their next two games at home (Tuesday vs. Rockets and Thursday vs. Lakers) before the All-Star break in Los Angeles. The next road game won’t be until Feb. 23, 11 days from now.

If Minnesota can beat Houston on Tuesday, it ties the franchise record for most consecutive home wins. That was set during the 2003-04 season.

Of course, beating the Rockets isn't a very easy thing to do.

Meow

Karl-Anthony Towns proved why he’ll be representing his team this coming weekend in Los Angeles.

KAT finished with 29 points, eight rebounds, six assists, three blocks and a steal while shooting 10-for-17 from the field and 7-for-7 from the free-throw line.

.@KarlTowns last night: 29 points, 8 boards, 6 assists and 3 blocks. pic.twitter.com/jdglolQH8M — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) February 12, 2018

The great thing about this team, offensively, has been it doesn’t need to lean on one particular guy. We’ve seen more of this balance at home, but Towns led the way, while Jimmy Butler had 18 points and five rebounds, and Andrew Wiggins had 16 points and eight rebounds. Jeff Teague had a double-double, Taj Gibson had 15 points and Jamal Crawford led the second unit with 12 points.

Would the Wolves have liked to win by more than five against the Sacramento Kings? The answer is yes. But I also wish I didn’t eat a brownie at 11 p.m. after the game. Such is life.

When you’re in the middle of February with the break in sight, you’ll take a win however you can get it.

You guys . . . IT’S FEBRUARY AND WE’RE STILL INTERESTED IN BASKETBALL!

The Wolves are 35-24, fourth in the West and just a game back from the Spurs from the third seed.

What Does The Fox Say?

I wrote about him a bit in the scouting report, but I’m a real big fan of Kings rookie point guard De’Aaron Fox.

Fox finished with a team-high 23 points. He did have five turnovers to just two assists, but he’ll get there. There are some guys you watch and you can just tell they have it. Fox is that guy.

De'Aaron Fox all kinds of good. pic.twitter.com/tSG9RHsjhb — Scott Charlton (@Scott_Charlton) February 12, 2018

Once he gets more talent around him, those assist numbers will go up and he’ll be asked to do less.

The Wolves are back at it Tuesday night against James Harden and the Rockets. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on Fox Sports North and 830-WCCO.