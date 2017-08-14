2017-18 Timberwolves Schedule Released

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Timberwolves today announced they will host the first public event at the newly remodeled Target Center as they take on the Utah Jazz in their regular season home opener on Friday, October 20. The event marks the finish line on a year and a half, $140 million renovation, which includes technology upgrades such as adding Wi-Fi and digital signage, new premium spaces, seating and significant concourse improvements. To see the latest renderings of the project or to schedule a tour, visit www.timberwolves.com/newdigs. Fans can purchase single-game tickets to the Wolves Home Opener beginning Thursday, August 17 at 10:00 a.m. by visiting Timberwolves.com or calling 612-673-1234.

The announcement coincided with the NBA’s release of the full 2017-18 regular season schedule this evening. The Minnesota Timberwolves will tip-off their 28th regular season in the NBA as they travel to San Antonio to take on the Spurs on Wednesday, October 18. This is the fourth consecutive season the Wolves have opened on the road after opening at home for 13 consecutive seasons from 2001 to 2013.

The Wolves’ 82-game regular season schedule is highlighted by the team’s second consecutive Christmas Day game in which they travel to Los Angeles to take on the Lakers on TNT at 9:30 p.m. CT. Minnesota will appear on national television 25 times this season, including once on ABC, nine times on ESPN, seven on TNT and eight on NBA TV. The Wolves’ 25-game national TV schedule features a visit by the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, March 11 at 2:30 p.m. on ABC, as well as an appearance by Russell Westbrook, Paul George and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Target Center on Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN. The Wolves’ schedule also features a stretch where the team plays eight consecutive games on national TV (Feb. 26 at Sac to Mar. 18 vs. Hou).

Minnesota will enjoy two five-game homestands this season, with the second of the two featuring visits from LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 8 and Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Jan. 10. The Wolves home schedule also features a four-game homestand from Nov. 22 through Nov. 28. Minnesota’s longest stretch away from Target Center this season will be three games (four times).

Add to Calendar

Minnesota’s 2017-18 local television broadcast schedule will be released at a later date. Following are key facts regarding the Wolves' 2017-18 regular-season schedule.

The full Timberwolves regular season schedule is available for download in a PDF here.



Key Facts About the Timberwolves 2017-18 Schedule

By month, the schedule breaks down as follows: October (3 home, 4 away = 7 total), November (8 home, 7 away = 15 total), December (7 home, 8 away = 15 total), January (8 home, 9 away = 17 total), February (6 home, 4 away = 10 total), March (6 home, 7 away = 13 total), April (3 home, 2 away = 5 total).

By day, the schedule breaks down as follows: Monday (5 home, 8 away = 13 total), Tuesday (5 home, 3 away = 8 total), Wednesday (6 home, 10 away = 16 total), Thursday (4 home, 5 away = 9 total), Friday (4 home, 9 away = 13 total), Saturday (7 home, 4 away = 11 total), Sunday (10 home, 2 away = 12 total).

The Wolves enjoy two five-game homestands: Dec. 10-18 (DAL, PHI, SAC, PHX, POR) and Jan. 6-14 (NO, CLE, OKC, NY, POR) and one four-game homestand: Nov. 22-28 (ORL, MIA, PHX, WAS).

Minnesota has four three-game road trips: Nov. 8-13 (at GS, at PHX, at UTA), Dec. 20-25 (at DEN, at PHX, at LAL), Jan. 22-25 (at LAC, at POR, at GS) and Feb. 26-Mar. 2 (at SAC, at POR, at UTA).

Minnesota will play on national television 25 times this season: eight times on NBA TV, nine times on ESPN and seven times on TNT and one time on ABC.

The Wolves will play 15 back-to-backs: one home-home, five home-away, five away-away and four away-home. Last year, the Wolves had 14 back-to-back sets.

The Wolves will open their regular-season slate on the road against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, Oct. 18, the fourth consecutive year the Wolves have opened a season away from Target Center. Minnesota opened at home 13 consecutive seasons from 2001 to 2013. The Wolves are 16-12 in season openers, including 3-8 in season openers on the road.

Minnesota will play each Western Conference opponent four times (two home, two away), with the exception of Golden State (one home, two away), Memphis (two home, one away), Sacramento (two home, one away) and San Antonio (one home, two away). The Wolves will face off against each Eastern Conference team twice.

Timberwolves 2017-18 Opponent Breakdown

Northwest Division

Denver (H: 12/27, 4/11; A: 12/20, 4/5); Oklahoma City (H: 10/27, 1/10; A: 10/22, 12/1); Portland (H: 12/18, 1/14; A: 1/24, 3/1); Utah: (H: 10/20, 4/1; A: 11/13, 3/2).

Pacific Division

Golden State (H: 3/11; A: 11/8, 1/25); L.A. Clippers (H: 12/3, 3/20; A: 12/6, 1/22); L.A. Lakers (H: 1/1, 2/15; A: 12/25, 4/6); Phoenix (H: 11/26, 12/16; A: 11/11, 12/23); Sacramento (H: 12/14, 2/11; A: 2/26).

Southwest Division

Dallas (H: 11/4, 12/10; A: 11/17, 3/30); Houston (H: 2/13, 3/18; A: 1/18, 2/23); Memphis (H: 3/26, 4/9; A: 12/4); New Orleans (H: 1/6, 2/3; A: 11/1, 11/29); San Antonio (H: 11/15; A: 10/18, 3/17).

Atlantic Division

Boston (H: 3/8; A: 1/5); Brooklyn (H: 1/27; A: 1/3); New York (H: 1/12; A: 3/23); Philadelphia (H: 12/12; A: 3/24); Toronto (H: 1/20; A: 1/30).

Central Division

Chicago (H: 2/24; A: 2/9); Cleveland (H: 1/8; A: 2/7); Detroit (H: 11/19 A: 10/25); Indiana (H: 10/24; A: 12/31); Milwaukee (H: 2/1; A: 12/28).

Southeast Division

Atlanta (H: 3/28; A: 1/29); Charlotte (H: 11/5; A: 11/20); Miami (H: 11/24; A: 10/30); Orlando (H: 11/22; A: 1/16); Washington (H: 11/28; A: 3/13).