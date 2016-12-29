How to Vote

Send your favorite Thunder players to the 2017 NBA All-Star Game! You can vote for any player on our roster to be an All-Star.

There are lots of ways to vote and a few rules to keep in mind, so here’s a quick guide to help you vote Thunder and vote often!

HOW TO VOTE WITH SOCIAL MEDIA, WEB AND GOOGLE SEARCH: CLICK HERE

The 2017 All-Star Game will be played in New Orleans on Sunday, Feb. 19.

FACEBOOK Post a status update to your own account that includes the first and last name of your favorite Thunder player, plus the hashtag #NBAVote , OR comment with the player’s first and last name and #NBAVote on the status update of another account or page.

, OR comment with the player’s first and last name and on the status update of another account or page. You can only vote for one player per post or comment.

You can vote for up to 10 players a day, but you can only vote once a day for any particular player.

Text on an image does not count as a vote; both the name and hashtag have to be in your status update or comment.

TWITTER Post a Tweet to your account or retweet from another account any message that includes the first and last name of your favorite Thunder player, plus the hashtag #NBAVote .

. You can only vote for one player per post.

You can vote for up to 10 players a day, but you can only vote once a day for any particular player.

Text on an image does not count as a vote; the name and hashtag have to be written in the tweet.

If your account is protected, your vote will not count.

Retweets and replies count as votes, as long as the player’s first and last name and #NBAVote are in the text of the tweet.

WEB Go to NBA.com/vote to vote for your favorite Thunder players.

You can submit only one ballot per day, with up to 10 players on your ballot.