How to VoteSend your favorite Thunder players to the 2017 NBA All-Star Game! You can vote for any player on our roster to be an All-Star.
There are lots of ways to vote and a few rules to keep in mind, so here’s a quick guide to help you vote Thunder and vote often!
HOW TO VOTE WITH SOCIAL MEDIA, WEB AND GOOGLE SEARCH: CLICK HERE
The 2017 All-Star Game will be played in New Orleans on Sunday, Feb. 19.
- Post a status update to your own account that includes the first and last name of your favorite Thunder player, plus the hashtag #NBAVote, OR comment with the player’s first and last name and #NBAVote on the status update of another account or page.
- You can only vote for one player per post or comment.
- You can vote for up to 10 players a day, but you can only vote once a day for any particular player.
- Text on an image does not count as a vote; both the name and hashtag have to be in your status update or comment.
- Post a Tweet to your account or retweet from another account any message that includes the first and last name of your favorite Thunder player, plus the hashtag #NBAVote.
- You can only vote for one player per post.
- You can vote for up to 10 players a day, but you can only vote once a day for any particular player.
- Text on an image does not count as a vote; the name and hashtag have to be written in the tweet.
- If your account is protected, your vote will not count.
- Retweets and replies count as votes, as long as the player’s first and last name and #NBAVote are in the text of the tweet.
- Go to NBA.com/vote to vote for your favorite Thunder players.
- You can submit only one ballot per day, with up to 10 players on your ballot.
- Sign into your Google account.
- Search “NBA vote Thunder” at Google.com or on the Google app.
- Select your favorite Thunder player(s) from the list, then click “vote” to submit.
- You can vote for up to 10 players a day, but you can only vote once a day for any particular player.