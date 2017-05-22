Russell Westbrook Named Finalist for 2016-17 KIA NBA Most Valuable Player Award

This past season, Westbrook became the second player in NBA history to average a triple-double after recording averages of 31.6 points (first in the NBA), 10.7 rebounds (10th in the NBA), 10.4 assists (third in the NBA) and 1.63 steals in 34.6 minutes per game. He established a new NBA single-season record with 42 triple-doubles. Yesterday, the guard was named to the All-NBA First Team for the second consecutive season. | FULL RELEASE

It's official! Russell Westbrook is among 3 finalists for MVP. Watch #NBAAwards June 26 on TNT. A post shared by Oklahoma City Thunder (@okcthunder) on May 19, 2017 at 5:22pm PDT

With Historic Season, Westbrook Earns 2nd Straight All-NBA First Team Selection

All season long, Russell Westbrook made fans feel something when they walked into an arena, tuned into a game or checked out highlights. | READ STORY

No surprise here. Russell Westbrook named to All-NBA First Team. Congratulations Russ on a season of #hist0ry. Watch the video. pic.twitter.com/OSiiSzHqeO — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) May 18, 2017

Russell Westbrook Named to 2016-17 All-NBA First Team

Westbrook was named to the All-NBA First Team for the second consecutive season after receiving 99 First Team votes (498 total points). During the 2016-17 season, Westbrook appeared in 81 games and joined Oscar Roberston as the only players in NBA history to average a triple-double. He averaged a league-best 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds (10th in the NBA), 10.4 assists (third in the NBA) and 1.63 steals in 34.6 minutes per game. | FULL RELEASE