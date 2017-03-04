Thunder at Phoenix Suns Game Recap – March 3, 2017

PHOENIX – Jerami Grant’s arms and hands were everywhere, reaching high to make a pass difficult when the Thunder pressed the Phoenix Suns. Twice, that relentless length worked, forcing turnovers that disrupted Phoenix’s press break and allowed the Thunder to chip into a Suns lead. As the seconds trickled away with each trap, deflection and foul, it became increasingly clear – the Thunder’s comeback try was going to be just too little, too late.

Head Coach Billy Donovan’s team dropped the second game of a back-to-back 118-111 to the Suns on Friday night, despite bursting out of the blocks strong. In fact the Thunder led by 12 early on in the first quarter and looked to be on the way towards taking care of business.

“We got off to a relatively positive smart,” Donovan said.

Thunder shooting 60% early. Domas Sabonis: 7 quick points. OKC leads PHX 15-9. pic.twitter.com/FavT823oQJ — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) March 4, 2017

As the two teams’ second units entered the fray, however, Phoenix’s pesky on-ball defense impacted the flow of the game. Tyler Ulis, the quick, waterbug of a point guard that Suns coach Earl Watson employs as a ballhawk came into the game and quickly set a tone to harass Thunder ball-handlers, which was echoed by Derrick Jones Jr. later in the second quarter. Both Ulis and Jones Jr. picked up Thunder point guards Norris Cole and Russell Westbrook full court the entire time they were in the game.

“The difference was that their second unit came in and played well against our second unit and our first unit played really well against their first unit,” Donovan said. “The game kind of went back and forth.”

The press didn’t necessarily take the Thunder out of what it wanted to do, but Donovan’s club did turn the ball over 12 times in the first half and a total of 19 times in the game, leading to 25 Suns points. When the Thunder was precise, intentional and on a string, it could break the Suns press and traps with ease, but if off a bit, it turned into opportunities for the Suns to attack on offense again.

“That’s when your basketball instincts come into play,” explained Westbrook, who finished with 48 points, 17 rebounds and nine assists. “You have to play off your instincts and with some toughness.”

Russ scores 20 in the first half, including a nice 3 in closing seconds of Q2. #ThunderUp A post shared by Oklahoma City Thunder (@okcthunder) on Mar 3, 2017 at 7:27pm PST

Despite scoring 28 fast break points of its own and having the eternal engine of Westbrook keeping the scoreboard moving, the Thunder couldn’t chip into the Suns’ advantage, and eventually fell behind by as many as 14 in the fourth quarter. The Thunder’s comeback began then, as Donovan later employed some pressing and trapping of his own. Through sheer will, the Thunder pulled to within 110-105 with 37.1 seconds remaining, with a chance to get the ball back.

“Instead of going and fouling and putting teams to the free throw line, there was enough time for us to try to deflect or get a steal or create a turnover,” Donovan said of the sequence. “We did that and gave ourselves a chance.”

Grant switched out onto Eric Bledsoe out top and attempted to take a charge, while the ball spilled out of Bledsoe’s hands and over the mid-court line. In that bang-bang moment the whistle blew and the call was a block on Grant. Two Bledsoe free throws later and the Suns were up seven and despite two Alex Abrines three-pointers in the final seconds, the Thunder couldn’t come up with enough miracle plays to get the win.

“We were a stop or a shot away from really making it interesting,” Donovan remarked.

“We put ourselves in a hole,” Westbrook added. “We weren’t getting stops when we needed to. We didn’t finish the game the way we wanted to.”

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

By the Numbers

25-15 – The Suns’ edge in points off of turnovers, as the Thunder committed 19 giveaways

28-15 – The Thunder’s advantage in fast break points on the night

48 – Points for Russell Westbrook, making him the first player since Kobe Bryant in 2011-12 to score 40 points in four straight games

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

The Last Word

“We were playing catchup most of the game. We had opportunities to get some stops and rebounds and we weren’t able to do that.” – Head Coach Billy Donovan