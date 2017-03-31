Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Recap – March 31, 2017

The past two games, the Thunder used a second half comeback to make what could have been a blowout into an excruciatingly close come-from-behind win. Tonight, against the San Antonio Spurs, they got a taste of their own medicine.

Up by as many as 21 in the third quarter, a mirror of the deficit in Orlando on Wednesday night, the Thunder allowed the ever-dangerous and veteran-laden Spurs dig themselves out of that hole and into a one-point lead with 18.7 seconds to go.

Russell Westbrook, sitting on his 39th triple-double of the season, a 32-point, 15-rebound, 12-assist performance, had the ball out top after a timeout. After having dished to Enes Kanter and Steven Adams for buckets on previous possessions, he was on the attack in the lane again. As they had earlier in the quarter, the Spurs rushed multiple defenders at Westbrook, but this time without a clear passing angle, he drove left and got to a spot where he can normally finish.

“No question, they were trying to get the ball out of his hands,” Donovan said of the Spurs’ game plan against Westbrook late. “Playing downhill there on the last possession, he got on top of the basket and obviously their length probably became a factor there. He tried to play the right way, tried to take what the defense was giving him and tried to distribute to some guys.”

For the 11th time that night, however, a Spurs hand was able to get a hold of the ball, and when Kawhi Leonard raced from end to end, scored in transition and knocked down a foul shot, it was all over but the shouting. 100-95 was the final in the Spurs favor on Friday night, and as much as it was a tough pill to swallow, this young Thunder team knows that this was just as, if not more of a valuable experience to go through before the playoffs begin than the two thrilling victories earlier in the week.

“It’s huge for them to understand what games are going to be like,” Westbrook explained. “They’re going to be like this every night, especially moving forward.”

“Playing well like we did and then giving up the lead, we’re realizing what we have to do if we’re in that position again to make sure that doesn’t happen again,” guard Victor Oladipo added. “We’ve had all types of games as a team, which is good for us. We’ve come back, given up leads, and won pretty solidly, so nothing should surprise us.”

Donovan’s club started game with near perfect energy and execution. A 14-3 run over the first six minutes to begin the game was the type of defense-first approach the Thunder wanted right out of the gates. Through the second quarter, the reserves held up their end of the bargain, and Donovan got strong contributions from everyone involved. Andre Roberson and Steven Adams were dynamos on defense and on the glass.

Then, foul trouble set in, seemingly all at once. Adams racked up three third quarter fouls, including two just eight seconds apart. Roberson picked up his third and fourth fouls came within 15 seconds of one another, at the 7:04 and 6:49 marks of the third quarter. At the time, the Thunder led by 20 points at 66-46. When Roberson checked back in with 7:53 to go in regulation, the Thunder’s lead was just seven at 82-75, and had already slipped down to three. All told, it was a 20-2 run by San Antonio that got them back into the game in the third, then a 13-4 burst to close the game that did the Thunder in for good.

“The biggest difference in the game was once Andre and Steven got in foul trouble,” Donovan said.

Leonard was fantastic in the second half, scoring 20 of his 28 points after the break, the majority of which came with Roberson off the floor. All the while, his teammates knocked down shots and hit the glass. Pau Gasol, Manu Ginobili and Patty Mills combined to hit 4-of-6 second-half three-point attempts. After crushing the Spurs on the boards in the first half by 11, the Thunder got out-rebounded by six in the second half, including 9 offensive rebounds that led to 15 points.

In fact, it was the Spurs presence in the paint that slowed the Thunder’s offense as much as it fueled San Antonio’s offensive charge. San Antonio blocked 11 shots on the night and held the Thunder to just 19-of-44 (43.2 percent) shooting in the paint, including just 7-for-24 (29.2 percent) in the second half. Westbrook’s last second drive got the ball exactly where the Thunder normally wants it to.

“They have great length and they have great size. We had some things downhill,” Donovan noted. “You want to play at the rim and we had some opportunities there.”

In games against Dallas and Orlando, it was the exact type of play that was a game-changer down the stretch. Tonight against San Antonio, the ball didn’t get into the bottom of the net.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

By the Numbers

2 – The number of triple-doubles Russell Westbrook needs to both tie Oscar Robertson for most in an NBA season and Wilt Chamberlain for fourth-most all-time after his 32-point, 15-rebound, 12-assist triple-double

12 – Rebounds for Andre Roberson, including nine in the first half, to go with two steals and two blocks

20 – Second chance points for the Spurs on the night, including 15 on nine offensive rebounds after halftime

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

The Last Word

“It was a really hard fought game. Our guys really played with great concentration and focus, some of the things we talked about getting better at from this last road trip of three games. We made some significant strides in that area.” – Head Coach Billy Donovan