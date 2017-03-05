Thunder at Dallas Mavericks Game Recap – March 5, 2017

DALLAS – The rhythm of the game was slipping from the Thunder’s grasp during the first half, but a quick barrage of three consecutive Dallas Mavericks three-pointers did the Thunder in for good on Sunday night.

The Thunder came into its three game road trip at a season-best 10 games above .500, but dropped all three on its westerly swing, including this one tonight, 104-89 to a Mavericks team that is humming as of late.

In the first half, Dallas’ precise, expert ball movement and spacing produced an incredible 62.8 percent shooting from the field, which was boosted by a 10-for-13 mark on non-paint two-point jumpers. As the Thunder got stretched into different spaces of the floor, Dallas guards Seth Curry and Yogi Ferrell were able to manipulate pick and rolls and get into the lane. Far too often, the Mavericks were able to get straight line drives to the rim for layups or kickouts for three-point attempts.

“It’s human nature once they do that,” guard Doug McDermott said, referencing the 10-for-13 shooting on non-paint twos. “It kind of gets the defense on their heels and it’s tough to stop. You have to give them credit. They played really well and didn’t miss a lot of shots tonight.”

After halftime, however, is when the game escaped the Thunder for good. Down just 60-53 right after halftime, Head Coach Billy Donovan’s club surrendered a 16-2 run, capped by three-pointers by Curry, Ferrell and Wesley Matthews on three consecutive possessions. With 5:56 to go in the third quarter, the score was 76-55 Mavericks. Despite putting forth strong effort throughout the second half, the Thunder couldn’t get enough stops or scores consecutively to get closer than 13 the rest of the way.

“We have to be more physical,” Russell Westbrook said. “We have to be a physical team every night, and come out and compete, especially on the defensive end.”

“That’s what it mainly comes down to, is individual defense,” McDermott added.

Despite the Thunder’s ability to work the paint and get hook shots for Steven Adams and Enes Kanter throughout the night, the team didn’t have enough offensive balance to put the pressure on Dallas. Adams and Kanter combined to score 35 points and grab 15 rebounds, but the Thunder shot just 2-for-22 from behind the three-point arc.

That all coalesced into a situation where the Mavericks could clog up the paint and close out short to prevent drives to the hoop, and an eventual 40.2 percent shooting night from the Thunder.

On the other end of the floor, the main culprit behind Dallas’ offensive success was its lineup and how it was deployed. The Mavericks started the night off with Dirk Nowizki playing the center position and Harrison Barnes at the power forward spot. With that much mobility, ballhandling and shooting at those positions, along with Ferrell and Curry as tandem point guards, the Mavericks could slice and dice in the middle of the lane.

“They’re a hard team to play against because when they have the ability to move Nowitzki to the five, they can play small and do some different things, moving Barnes to the four,” Donovan explained. “Those are hard matchup problems, but throughout periods of time in the game we showed signs of being able to do it. We just didn’t do it consistently enough over a 48 minutes game.”

This has been a tough stretch for the Thunder, but it will get a chance to be back home for three straight games this week, giving Donovan and company an opportunity to put newcomer Norris Cole into some practice situations with his new teammates. That includes Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott, who are still new to the system and learning the ins and outs. With the eventual return of Victor Oladipo to the group there will be another adjustment, but the Thunder is confident that when whole, it can be a factor come April.

By the Numbers

11-for-13 – Free throw shooting numbers for Russell Westbrook, who finished with 29 points, six rebounds and five assists

20-6 – The Thunder’s advantage in fast break points on the night

48.8 – Shooting percentage for the Mavericks, who had four players in double figures scoring

The Last Word

“We need to keep getting better and making improvements…Collectively as a group we all have to do a better job defending at a higher level.” – Head Coach Billy Donovan