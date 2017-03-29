Thunder at Orlando Magic Game Recap – March 29, 2017

ORLANDO – With the undeniable Russell Westbrook and this bruising, scrappy, relentless Thunder squad, there can be a feeling of inevitability that lingers in the arena’s air.

Maybe it’s the “MVP” chants that rain down from fans even on the road. Perhaps it’s the loose balls and offensive rebounds that find their way into Thunder hands. But when Russell Westbrook lined up his 31-foot three-pointer with 7.1 seconds left in regulation, the whole building knew it was going in and that the Thunder was likely headed to an overtime victory.

“I was just trying to get some space where I was able to get my hands free,” Westbrook said, thinking back on the play where he grabbed a missed free throw, raced down the right sideline and launched a three over two defenders.

Two days after completing a miracle 14-0 run in the final 3:30 of a road win in Dallas against the Mavericks, Westbrook hit a game-changing shot with 7.1 second remaining. Two years to the date since the Thunder’s biggest comeback in Oklahoma City history, Westbrook and company put together and 20-point come-from-behind win over the Phoenix Suns. Tonight, they out-did themselves by overcoming a 21-point third quarter deficit to storm back to not just force overtime, but come away with a 114-106 win over the Orlando Magic.

“I give our guys credit in terms of being able to battle and fight,” Head Coach BIlly Donovan said. “We dug ourselves a hole. We closed the third quarter well and we gave ourselves a chance and then Russell was spectacular down the stretch with the way he closed the game in regulation and what he did in overtime.”

“We were definitely in the huddle saying ‘We’ve been here before’, guard Victor Oladipo recalled.

The Thunder’s hot start to the game was quelled quickly, and eventually a malaise fell over the game, resulting in the 21-point third quarter deficit. No matter. There’s no quit in this Thunder team and so over the final minutes of the period and into the fourth quarter, Donovan’s club chipped away, outscoring Orlando 23-10 during the stretch. In the final frame, the Thunder held Orlando to just 1-for-5 (23.8 percent) shooting, and three turnovers.

“We did a great job of just digging down defensively towards the end of the game to give ourselves a chance to win,” Oladipo said. “The NBA game is a long game. There’s no telling what can happen. We did a great job of staying the course.”

By the time Westbrook was making his overtime-forcing three-pointer, nearly all of his teammates had impacted the game in some way. Enes Kanter scored 15 second half points, abusing Magic big men around the rim to draw fouls and score with the clock stopped. Jerami Grant played 19:15, all in the second half, and was an absolute factor. Andre Roberson was tenacious and relentless, and scored three crucial baskets: an offensive rebound tip-in, a behind-the-head layup and a quick hook shot in the lane.

“Andre did what he does. Scrappy, went out there and played hard,” Oladipo reviewed. “Jerami came in and was plus-30 and didn’t make a shot. You can impact the game in different ways, man.”

“(Grant) just kind of hung in there and kept himself focused. Different guys are going to step up and different guys are going to be able to help,” Donovan said. “He found a way to be able to help us tonight, which was great.”

Everyone chipped in, sure, but it was Westbrook’s relentless spirit that made a second straight unbelievable comeback a reality. After halftime, Westbrook scored 36 points and added nine rebounds and seven assists to go with zero turnovers. That alone would have been a good night. But for his 41:49 minutes of action, just the fifth time he’s played over 40 minutes this season, Westbrook had a staggering stat line.

57 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists and three steals, all while shooting above 50 percent from the field and exactly 40 percent from three. Possession after possession, Westbrook was in attack mode, getting into the lane, ducking behind a screen for a jumper or setting up a teammate for an open look. It was a frantic fight to the end of regulation, and the MVP candidate didn’t slow up in overtime.

“He never believes that we’re every out of it and he plays with an incredible competitive spirit,” Donovan said of his superstar. “He has a huge heart. He’s a huge competitor and he finds ways to make things happen.”

“I’m just thankful,” Westbrook exhaled. “My teammates make it easy for me and give me opportunities to make plays like this.”

Westbrook’s box score resulted in the highest-scoring triple-double in NBA history, the 57 points falling one shy of the Thunder point guard’s career high. It was also triple-double number 38 of the season and 75 of his career, marks that leave him three triple-doubles shy of tying both Oscar Robertson’s record for most in a season and Wilt Chamberlain’s mark for fourth-most career triple-doubles.

“It’s ridiculous,” Oladipo shrugged of his teammate’s exploits. “Words can’t describe it.”

With the win, the Thunder clinched a playoff berth for the seventh time over the past eight years. With eight games to play, Donovan’s crew still has some work to do to solidify its playoff spot, and also to continue growing and improving. In particular, there will be a focus on consistency: finding a way to play like it did down the stretch for closer to 48 minutes. Westbrook and the Thunder’s heroics are stunning and the most entertaining phenomenon in sports, but are likely unsustainable once the postseason arrives.

“It’s a good trait to have some fight in you, but at the same time we know we can’t rely on that moving forward,” Westbrook noted, hinting that there’s work to be done by all parties involved before mid-April hits.

By the Numbers

+30 – Jerami Grant’s plus-minus rating in his 19:15 of play in which he didn’t make a basket, but recorded three rebounds, two blocks and two assists

40.2 – Shooting percentage the Thunder held the Magic to on the night, including 23.8 percent in the fourth quarter and 12.5 percent in overtime

57 – Points for Russell Westbrook on the night, one shy of a career-high and the most points in a triple-double in NBA history

The Last Word

“I was just looking at the scoreboard taking it one possession at a time, trying to make sure that we get a good shot, whether it was attacking the basket or creating open shots for my teammates.” – point guard Russell Westbrook

