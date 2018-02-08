Short-handed Thunder Falls in LA – OKC 81, LAL 106

LOS ANGELES – Paul George had the Thunder rolling in the first eight minutes on Thursday night, ripping off 12 points on 5-for-5 shooting to start the game. As the first quarter began to wane, however, the absence of Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony began to show, and the Thunder lost its mojo.

Both Westbrook and Anthony missed the Thunder’s 106-81 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers due to sprained ankles they sustained in the team’s win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night. As a result, the Thunder’s lineups and rotations were just a bit off, and so was the execution on both ends.

Head Coach Billy Donovan’s club rolled out to an 11-point lead midway through the first quarter, but suddenly the offense ground to a halt when George and Raymond Felton checked out of the game. Without a true point guard, the Thunder’s offense sputtered and didn’t score in the second quarter until the 7:38 mark.

After starting 0-for-7 from three-point range in the first quarter, the Lakers made 6-of-9 threes after that in the second quarter, creating some separation on the scoreboard. The starters, including George (29 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists) and Steven Adams (13 points, 9 rebounds) along with Josh Huestis, Patrick Patterson and Felton helped pull the Thunder back within six at halftime, but the Lakers ran away in the third quarter.

Between turnovers, missed jumpers and a lack of finishing around the rim, the Thunder’s offense just couldn’t produce enough to keep pace with the Lakers. For the night, the Thunder shot just 35.6 percent, including 8-for-34 from three-point range, in addition to committing 14 turnovers.

On the other end of the floor, the Lakers got much higher percentage looks, and that started early on with 26 points in the paint in the first quarter alone. For the night, the Lakers racked up 58 points in the lane, while also knocking down 10 three-pointers and scoring after offensive rebounds to the tune of 21 second chance points.

Donovan was able to get extended minutes for some youngsters and veterans alike, including Nick Collison, Kyle Singler, Dakari Johnson and Daniel Hamilton. In addition, rookie two-way player PJ Dozier got his first career NBA minutes, and even scored on a nice driving layup late in the fourth quarter.

The Thunder will play next on Sunday at Chesapeake Energy Arena against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Highlights: Thunder at Lakers

By the Numbers

2 – Minutes for rookie two-way player PJ Dozier, who scored 2 points and grabbed a rebound

29 – Points for Paul George, including five made three-pointers, in addition to 9 rebounds and 3 assists

58 – Points in the paint allowed by the Thunder on the night, including 26 in the first quarter