Thunder vs. Utah Jazz Game Recap – March 11, 2017

In each of the previous two fourth quarters against the Utah Jazz, Russell Westbrook scored 14 points in the final frame to seal the victory. On Saturday afternoon in the final meeting between the two Northwest Division rivals, Westbrook just had to out-do himself one more time.

Receiving a pass from Victor Oladipo on a cut from the top of the key into the lane, Westbrook took one dribble just inside the paint and soared for a one-handed monster slam. Offense, and defense for that matter, didn’t come particularly easy in the final 16 minutes of the Thunder’s 112-104 win over the Jazz, but Westbrook’s jam put an exclamation point on another good win at home.

The victory gave the Thunder a 25-9 record at Chesapeake Energy Arena this season, and it’s clear the team plays with comfort and confidence at home. Against a Jazz team that was a bit shorthanded, the Thunder looked even more self-assured over the first three-and-a-half quarters of play as Head Coach Billy Donovan’s club racked up a 23-point lead.

“One thing we’re searching for is that stamina to be able to sustain a whole game like we did for a good portion of the first half and a good portion of the third quarter,” Donovan said.

Russell Westbrook had already recorded his 32nd triple-double of the season, eclipsing Wilt Chamberlain for second most in a season all-time. Victor Oladipo was letting loose from behind the arc and frontcourt players like Steven Adams, Enes Kanter and Taj Gibson were mauling Utah’s bigs. In fact, through three quarters the Thunder led 52-28 in points in the paint, 14-5 in second chance points and were shooting 56.7 percent from the field.

“It was just being aggressive, rolling to the basket and creating a lot of attention,” Westbrook explained. “Guys did a great job of catching and finishing.”

As it had during a brief stretch in the second quarter, Jazz Head Coach Quin Snyder decided to go small with his reserve group and it changed the game. None of the starters scored double figures on the night, so instead of coming back with his main group, Snyder stuck with a reserve unit mostly comprised of Alec Burks, Dante Exum, Raul Neto, Trey Lyles and Joel Bolomboy, who provided a spark of energy and a unique style of play that the Thunder had to counter.

“It’s challenging,” Donovan said. “A game like this, we’ll have plenty of film to watch and learn from and to be able to get better from.”

With shooters and drivers at all five positions on the floor, the Thunder’s defense was stretched, and Utah was able to pull to within as few as six points down the stretch. On the next possession, however, with 1:01 to go, Westbrook drove and drew a foul, taking the 13th and 14th free throw attempts for the Thunder in the fourth quarter alone. He knocked down both, then slammed home his final two points to give him 16 in the final period to close out the win.

“We wanted to play downhill. We wanted to play in the lane,” Donovan explained. “Anytime you’re playing downhill and you’re playing at the front of the rim, you’re in a position to draw fouls.”

Westbrook finished with 33 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds for his 69th career triple-double, and while most of his scoring came late, the rest of the work happened early. In fact, he had a triple-double in just 20 minutes of action, slinging passes around the floor to Adams (11 points) and Gibson (15 points) for catch and shoot jumpers or floaters and then Enes Kanter (16 points) on dives to the rim.

It was Oladipo who was the Thunder’s most trusty non-Westbrook weapon tonight, however, as his torrid shooting streak from the outside continued, in addition to his physical, relentless defense. The shooting guard racked up 22 points and four assists, and is now 10-for-15 from 3-point range in his first three games back from injury.

“He’s a creator,” Donovan noted. “He’s a playmaker and we can do different things with him in terms of putting the ball in his hands. He can create penetration, he can create scoring opportunities for himself or others.”

By the Numbers

14 – Assists for Russell Westbrook, part of his 33-point, 11-rebound triple-double, his 32nd of the season and 69th of his career

18-5 – The Thunder’s advantage in second chance points thanks to a 43-36 rebounding edge

43-for-86– Shooting numbers for the Thunder on the night, good for 50 percent, as it attempted 11 more field goals that Utah

The Last Word

“We did a good job of taking them out of their stuff. They made a run. That’s what good teams do. We did a good job of withstanding it.” – point guard Russell Westbrook