Thunder vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Recap – April 2, 2017

Heading into halftime, the Thunder had momentum. A 10-2 burst fueled by back-to-back three-pointers and a steal and slam from Russell Westbrook to Victor Oladipo. Typically, at home at Chesapeake Energy Arena, that energy would carry over to the second half.

Russ & Vic on the run! Down 13, Thunder slices it to 5 as first half ends. They've combined for 34 points. #ThunderBasketball pic.twitter.com/vhOkEu3VJC — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) April 2, 2017

Not Sunday afternoon. The playoff-chasing Charlotte Hornets wouldn’t allow it, and effectively slammed the door on the Thunder with a 13-0 run to start the third quarter en route to a 113-101 Oklahoma City loss.

“That was a critical point in the game,” Oladipo said.

During that rough stretch, the Thunder personified its most pressing issue throughout the afternoon – turnovers. Head Coach Billy Donovan’s club simply gave away five of their first eight possessions of the second half by losing the ball out of bounds and getting the ball stolen. For the game, the Thunder turned the ball over 24 times, leading directly to 35 points for the Hornets.

“They did a great job of clogging the paint and making it tough for us to make passes. They did a great job of deflecting the ball and getting steals,” Oladipo reviewed, crediting Charlotte’s defense.

“(We have to) make better reads,” Oladipo continued. “Make adjustments in the course of a game to see how they’re playing stuff, see how they’re guarding the pick and roll and guarding certain situations and adjust to them.”

Defensively the trouble for the Thunder was defending without fouling. There was a 20 free throw disparity between the squads today, as the Thunder put the Hornets on the line 32 times, and Charlotte knocked down 28 of those opportunities. The problem wasn’t being overly aggressive. In fact, it was the other way around. The Thunder didn’t get into the Hornets enough on and off the ball, meaning Charlotte was able to create spacing and advantage situations with their speed and movement.

“We didn’t really touch them up and be as physical as we needed to be to make them uncomfortable,” center Steven Adams said.

On offense the Thunder ended up shooting 46.4 percent, but their scoreless stretch over the first 5:37 of the second half was impossible to overcome. Oladipo scored 19 points and dished out six assists and Andre Roberson scored 12 points on 6-for-7 shooting, but besides that no one other than Westbrook scored in double figures for the Thunder.

The Thunder All-Star point guard did manage to secure his sixth-straight triple-double, and the fifth-straight with at least 30 points, becoming the first player to manage that streak. He finished with 40 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, racking up the 40th triple-double of his season and the 77th of his career, pulling him to within one of tying Oscar Robertson for most in a season and Wilt Chamberlain for fourth most in a career. After the game, however, Westbrook was only focused on one thing, his team.

“We have to win,” Westbrook said. “That’s my thoughts.”

The Last Word

24 – Turnovers for the Thunder, which led directly to 35 Hornets points

40 – Triple-doubles this season for Russell Westbrook, pulling him one shy of tying Oscar Robertson for the most ever in an NBA season

44-24 – Charlotte’s advantage in bench points on the night, as the Thunder’s reserves shot just 10-for-24 (41.7 percent)

“I like playing against desperate teams because what it does is exposes what you have to do to compete and play at that extraordinarily high level.” – Head Coach Billy Donovan

#hist0ry. He's one away from tying Big O! A post shared by Oklahoma City Thunder (@okcthunder) on Apr 2, 2017 at 2:09pm PDT