Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Recap – March 7, 2017

The shots dropped for Russell Westbrook nearly all night. In fact, a career-high-tying 21 of them sank through the hoop. More than half of his total attempts went through the net, and he racked up 13 free throws too.

Sitting on 56 points with 1:34 to go and the Thunder’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers tied at 116, Westbrook was in rhythm and ready to close out another come-from-behind Thunder win. Except this time, of all times late in the game, the shots stopped falling from the same spots they were launched earlier in the night.

Westbrook missed back-to-back 15-footers, his “cotton shot” that’s usually nothing but net. Then off an offensive rebound he missed a wide open three-pointer. All those misses created a too-little, too-late comeback attempt for the Thunder, and a 126-121 loss to the Blazers.

A battle to the end.

“I just missed them. I made them all game and missed that one,” Westbrook said. “We put ourselves in that position where we should have been defending at a high level. Those are shots that I’ll live with.”

During that time, Portland’s big bruiser in the paint Jusuf Nurkic got to work, scoring on a tough driving layup and then a turnaround hook shot from the paint to give the Blazers a 120-116 lead with 41.9 seconds to go. Just like it has all season, the Thunder didn’t give up in the face of adversity, and Head Coach Billy Donovan drew up a beautifully executed play out of a timeout to get a much-needed three-pointer.

Russell Westbrook received an inbounds pass with a Steven Adams screen waiting to spring him for a drive. Adams then immediately screened for Victor Oladipo, who caught Westbrook’s flip-back pass behind the three-point line and knocked down the triple.

“It’s just a simple play that we work on all the time. We get Russ off of a screen and he has different options. Steven came back to screen me,” Oladipo explained.

The Thunder couldn’t quite get the steal or forced turnover it needed on the next possession, and while Portland rattled home their final six free throw attempts, Westbrook couldn’t get an open, but deep, three-point attempt to fall with 11.9 seconds to go.

It truly wasn’t just what transpired late in the fourth quarter that was the defining difference between snapping a three-game losing streak and a tough defeat tonight for the Thunder. After building a 14-point lead in the first quarter, the Thunder’s defensive intensity and toughness drifted away, and the Blazers were able to get going. Even though the teams went basket for basket, there were 21 total points scored in the final 2:38 of the first quarter, 11 of which came from the Blazers.

That little stretch opened up the game, and gave Portland a chance to catch a rhythm – the one thing the Thunder wanted to prevent tonight. So despite shooting 75 percent in the first half and 51.8 percent from the game, outscoring Portland 22-8 in fast break points and Westbrook setting a career-high with 58 points, the Thunder couldn’t slow down the Blazers attack. That late first quarter stretch built momentum and flow for Portland, and it resulted in the Blazers shooting 55.3 percent, scoring 28 points off 17 Thunder turnovers and hitting 11 threes on the night.

“That’s what happens in the course of a game. Guys get confident, they play well and shoot the ball well,” Oladipo said. “We have to do a better job.”

Oladipo Returns, Makes his Mark

For the first time since before the All-Star Break, nearly three weeks ago, Oladipo competed in a game for the Thunder. Despite limited minutes, it looked like he never left. Coming down with back spasms two days after the All-Star Break ended and just one day before the first game after the break, Oladipo missed six games before returning to the starting lineup tonight.

In 25 minutes and 41 seconds of action, Oladipo looked like his normal self, pressuring the ball on defense and switching onto multiple different players and then attacking the bucket and knocking down shots from the perimeter on offense. For the night he finished with 16 points on 4-for-5 three-point shooting to go with five rebounds.

“It felt amazing honestly, to be out there again. It’s been a long All-Star Break.,” Oladipo said. “I’m just glad to be back on the floor with my guys.”

“I felt like I needed a little more time to get my wind back and get my feet under me, but for the most part I felt like I was alright,” Oladipo continued.

Couple of threes from Victor Oladipo in the first half. He's got 10 at halftime. Fox Sports Oklahoma A post shared by Oklahoma City Thunder (@okcthunder) on Mar 7, 2017 at 6:20pm PST

By the Numbers

22-8 – The Thunder’s edge in fast break scoring on the night, which fueled 25-for-42 scoring in the paint

28-11 – The Blazers’ advantage in points off of turnovers, due to a 17-12 disparity in giveaways

58 – Points for Russell Westbrook, a career-high, on a career-high-tying 21 made field goal attempts, in addition to nine assists

The Last Word

“We gave up too many points… We just have to compete harder, enough for us to win.” – point guard Russell Westbrook