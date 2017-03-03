Thunder at Portland Trail Blazers Game Recap – March 2, 2017

PORTLAND – He had already scored 40 points and hit six threes but his team was in a dog fight, which is why with just under four minutes to go in the third quarter, Russell Westbrook was sprawled on the floor scrapping for a loose ball. He had already scored 40.

The Thunder didn’t even end up getting possession off of the eventual jump ball on that possession, but the effort was there, until the final moments. In a high-intensity contest against its division rival Portland Trail Blazers, the Thunder was going to leave everything on the floor, even with a game in Phoenix coming up in less than 24 hours.

Unfortunately for Westbrook, his teammates and Head Coach Billy Donovan, the Thunder couldn’t completely recover from a 16-0 Blazers run late in the fourth quarter, falling short 114-109 to snap a four-game win streak.

Final from Portland. On to PHX tomorrow night. #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/9Xhem9KvRl — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) March 3, 2017

After falling behind 20-8 in the early going the Thunder’s second unit clawed the team back into the game, using a 14-4 burst to get the team jump-started. That energy carried over to the Thunder’s starters, including Westbrook, who rattled off two three-pointers and knocked down three free throws for a personal 9-0 run to end the first half, tying the game at 57 with just over a second remaining.

Then something strange happened. Portland heaved the ball the length of the floor, and waiting for it in the right place at the right time was newcomer Taj Gibson. The forward collected the ball, reared back like a quarterback and launched the ball high into the air, from across half-court 61 feet away from the basket. Gibson’s Hail Mary heave somehow spun directly through the net, sending the Thunder into halftime with a lead.

Taj Gibson at the buzzer! You'll watch this a few times. A post shared by Oklahoma City Thunder (@okcthunder) on Mar 2, 2017 at 8:58pm PST

After a back-and-forth third quarter, a Blazers fan had a chance to one-up the Thunder forward by knocking down a half-court shot to win a car.

“If they’re giving that guy something, they ought to give (Gibson) something,” Donovan quipped.

The fan’s two-handed heave splashed through the net, bringing some life to the Moda Center and kick-starting what would be a tough fourth quarter for the typically-clutch Thunder.

The Thunder led 99-91 with 7:10 to go, but on three out of four possessions the Blazers converted old-fashioned three-point plays at the rim. On the final one, Portland center Jusuf Nurkic capped what had been an excellent night with a tip-in of a missed free throw with 3:43 to go, giving the Blazers its first lead in over 12 minutes of game action.

“They kind of out-toughed us. They got some rebounds and we didn’t box out our guys,” guard Doug McDermott explained of the sequence. “We blew a couple defensive assignments. You have to give them credit. They played hard.”

Portland rattled off another seven straight points on a Damian Lillard three-pointer and four straight CJ McCollum free throws, but the Thunder never goes down without swinging. Even down nine points with 1:37 to go, the Thunder quickly got back into the game with a Westbrook steal that led to two Andre Roberson free throws, a Gibson block that led to a Westbrook three-point play and then a gliding Alex Abrines three-pointer after a topsy-turvy possession that included two offensive rebounds.

Drama in final seconds. Alex Abrines drills a 3 to pull Thunder to within one point. #Señor A post shared by Oklahoma City Thunder (@okcthunder) on Mar 2, 2017 at 11:42pm PST

Just like that, it was 110-109 Portland with just 17.7 seconds remaining. After forcing the Blazers to take a timeout on the in-bounds, the ball eventually ended up in Lillard’s hands, and he hit two free throws to make it a 112-109 game.

“We tried to make a valiant comeback to get it close,” Donovan noted. “I give our guys credit being down eight and finding a way to get themselves back into the game and making it a one-possession game and giving ourselves a chance.”

On the ensuing Thunder possession the ball ended up in Westbrook’s hands at the top of the key, with plenty of room to get off a clean shot. Despite making six of his first eight threes, Westbrook missed his final eight attempts from behind the arc, including his last one that would have tied the game.

“We turned up the intensity. It was just a little too late,” McDermott added. “I thought Russ’ three was good. It’s a tough loss. The good news is that we don’t have to think about it much. We have one tomorrow and have to take care of business in Phoenix.”

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

By the Numbers

45 – Points for Russell Westbrook to go with eight rebounds and four assists, his third straight 40-plus point game

52 – Bench points for the Thunder on the night, led by Enes Kanter’s 18 and 10 rebounds and aided by Taj Gibson’s 15 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks

54-38 – The Blazers’ advantage in points in the paint on the night thanks to a 45-40 rebounding edge

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

The Last Word

“We can’t get complacent with our lead…When we’re on the road we’re going to get every team’s best shot. We have to play harder down the stretch.” – guard Doug McDermott

Russ finished with 45 points. Bud Light Photo of the Game A post shared by Oklahoma City Thunder (@okcthunder) on Mar 2, 2017 at 10:38pm PST