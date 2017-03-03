INTEGRIS Game Day Report: Thunder at Phoenix Suns – March 3, 2017



Broadcast Information

Tip-off: 8:00 p.m. CT

8:00 p.m. CT Television: Fox Sports Oklahoma

Fox Sports Oklahoma Radio: WWLS the Sports Animal and the Thunder Radio Network

PHOENIX – The Thunder laid it all on the line in Portland on Thursday night, in a late game against the Blazers. Head Coach Billy Donovan’s team came up short. Instead of dwelling on the loss, the Thunder picked itself right back up before it even got on the plane for the long flight to Phoenix ahead of tonight’s game against the Suns.

It’s a challenging back-to-back, and losing an hour due to the time zone change means the game will tip off just 16 hours after the Thunder arrived in Phoenix. Nevertheless, these are the challenges that every team faces in the NBA schedule, and it will be up to the Thunder to spend the time it does have leading up to tonight’s game in preparation of all of the headaches the Suns can present.

Although their record doesn’t show it, the Suns are a very talented team, helmed by Eric Bledsoe at point guard and the young sharpshooter Devin Booker along the perimeter. On the second night of a rare home-home back-to-back, the Suns are coming off of an incredible performance where they shot 59.7 percent from the field while defeating the Charlotte Hornets.

All the while, the Thunder is dealing with newness and is attempting to assimilate new players into the system. The latest of these players to join the team is point guard Norris Cole, who was thrown right into the fire on Thursday night in Portland and competed at a high level. In his first five minutes of action, Cole scored five points, grabbed a rebound and made an assist as he ran the reserve group.

“He’s still learning and figuring things out,” Donovan reviewed. “I wanted to get him in there and wanted him to play right away. He did some nice things. He ran our team nicely. He got the ball where it needed to go.”

The Thunder’s defense was a bit leaky in Portland, trying to track the quick and talented guards that the Blazers feature. The task will be similar tonight against the Suns, but the Thunder can aid its defense by getting high quality shots to drop on offense. As the game wore along in Portland, shots stopped falling for Donovan’s club, as the team shot just 39.5 percent from the field. The shots were off of good looks, however, ones that the Thunder will need to keep launching with confidence.

“We’re going to continue to shoot them. Russ (Westbrook) is going to continue to find us,” McDermott said. “We have to do our job. He’s definitely doing his.”

As McDermott mentioned, Russell Westbrook is the commander of the Thunder attack, and his precision, playmaking and clutch scoring has been perhaps the story of the season in the NBA. The Thunder has a league-best +23.9 net rating in crunch time (score within five points with 5 minutes or less to go) and a 21-12 record in those games. Westbrook himself has insane numbers during that portion of the game: a league-best 56.3 points to go with 12.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists per-36 minutes.

“(Westbrook) has been exceptional playing down the stretch,” Donovan noted. “The biggest thing I try to look at is, are we getting good, high-quality percentage shots that are makeable shots.”