INTEGRIS Game Day Report: Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs – March 31, 2017

Russell Westbrook is coming off perhaps the best performance of his NBA career, and back to back come-from-behind victories that should be nearly impossible to pull off.

But as the Thunder regrouped to prepare for the San Antonio Spurs over the past two days, Westbrook had no thoughts about where he stands in any sort of MVP race or personal accolades. He’s focused on the other four guys on the floor with him and the other 14 guys in the locker room and the coaches and the staff. How can we all continue to grow as a group?

“Russ’ mindset is completely different,” Adams noted. “His eyes are fixed on a bigger team thing. Which is cool.”

Over the course of a 48 minute game, from game to game, the Thunder knows it must play at a higher level in order to be successful. Defensive coverages, communication and execution are for sure areas to lock in on, but the concentration, focus and energy have to be there for all four quarters in order to make that happen.

“It definitely needs to get better, especially with the playoffs,” center Steven Adams said of the defensive cohesion. “That’s crazy, you can’t hear anyone at all. That’s one thing we have to really lock into.”

“We’re getting there. We see that we can do it,” Westbrook added. “We have to put a whole game and a few games together in a row to do it at a consistently high level.”

Tonight the Thunder will be confronted with another MVP candidate, Kawhi Leonard, who has taken his game up a notch this season. He continues to be the defensive stalwart, the moving and amorphous brick wall. But he’s also added to and developed his offensive repertoire. Post ups, dribble drives, a tough-to-contest three-point shot and an ability to draw fouls. He’s one of the toughest two-way players in the league, and Westbrook respects him greatly.

“He finds ways to come back better each and every year he’s been in the league. That’s the most impressive thing to me. Obviously he does it real quiet because he doesn’t say much,” Westbrook smiled. “He definitely comes out and competes at a high level and that’s what impresses me the most.”

It’s far from just Leonard who makes the Spurs a challenging opponent. There are veterans lining the roster, from Tony Parker to LaMarcus Aldridge to Pau Gasol to David Lee. The Spurs have experienced players who have seen everything and understand the nuances of the game. Within Gregg Popovich’s vaunted offensive system fueled by a precise sharing of the ball, the Spurs can at times carve up teams with surgical precision. It can be a daunting, albeit sometimes fun experience, if you’re into that sort of thing like Steven Adams is.

“It’s a test of your defense and you as a team, how well you can stick together,” Adams reviewed.

“They’re awesome at making you make mistakes and changing the momentum of the game in three possessions.”

“I like playing the Spurs. They’re always fun,” Adams continued. “A very smart team. A bunch of vets. Popovich. Smart dude.”