INTEGRIS Game Day Report: Thunder at Toronto Raptors – March 16, 2017



Broadcast Information

Tip-off: 6:00 p.m. CT

6:00 p.m. CT Television: Fox Sports Oklahoma

Fox Sports Oklahoma Radio: WWLS the Sports Animal and the Thunder Radio Network

TORONTO – The Thunder got the road trip started on the right track, getting a victory away from home against the Brooklyn Nets. Tonight, the task becomes much, much tougher against the Toronto Raptors.

In Brooklyn the Thunder took care of business in the second half, ramping up its defense against a team that is in rebuilding mode. The Raptors present a very different challenge. They’re in win-now mode, as evidenced by their deal to acquire Serge Ibaka just before the trade deadline. As one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, the Raptors pose problems on offense, but also are one of the better defensive squads in the league.

As a result, the Thunder’s offense will have to be sharp, as it has been in recent games. In fact, the Thunder has shot over 50 percent in three of its last four games, and shot 46.6 percent in the other one. Riding a three-game winning streak, Head Coach Billy Donovan wants his squad to play efficiently and together to generate high percentage looks.

“We’ve done a good job. We’ve been balanced between inside-out. We’ve done a good job of moving the basketball and generating good shots. That’s been encouraging,” Donovan noted. “When we can get defensive stops and get out in transition, that helps any team.”

“We’re moving the basketball from side to side,” Westbrook added. Guys are getting more comfortable in their roles. It’s good to have everybody playing.”

One of the reasons that the offense has been running smoothly is because the pieces are fitting together. Taj Gibson’s pick and pop game has been a nice fit with the attacking style of Russell Westbrook. In the reserve group, Domas Sabonis has been an excellent piece to mesh with Victor Oladipo and Semaj Christon when those two guards create offense with Sabonis through dribble hand-offs and side-to-side movement. The rookie forward has seamlessly transitioned from a starting role to the reserve group, showing a level of maturity that is rare for a 20-year-old.

“He’s going a great job of coming in and doing his job, like he’s done all season long,” Westbrook praised. “As a rookie he’s had ups and downs throughout the season, but he’s doing a great job of adjusting to his role now.”

On the defensive end of the floor the Thunder will not have to deal with Kyle Lowry, who remains out, but does have to contend with DeMar DeRozan, the All-Star and scorer extraordinaire who has propelled Toronto’s offense all season long. It will be a tough task for Andre Roberson, who will likely spend a large portion of the game on DeRozan, and it will be particularly crucial for the lanky defensive stopper to stay out of foul trouble.

“Great offensive players in this league get to the free throw line,” Donovan said. “They have a great ability to put pressure on your defense and generate free throws. Being able to guard (DeRozan) without fouling is important but easier said than done because he’s so crafty. He has great feet and is a terrific scorer.”