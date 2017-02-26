INTEGRIS Game Day Report: Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans – Feb. 26, 2017



The Thunder is still in flux, but after one game, one practice and one walkthrough, there’s some more comfort as it takes on its next challenge – the new-look New Orleans Pelicans.

Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott, the two new additions, are getting more accustomed to what the Thunder is doing on offense and defense, but Victor Oladipo’s status for tonight’s game is still up in the air. On Saturday the physical guard did light shooting and jogging but would not have participated in any contact as he continues to recover from back spasms.

As a result, the Thunder’s starting lineup and rotation is a bit uncertain heading into the game, but there should at least be a bit more familiarity with the system for the newcomers. Over the past 72 hours, Head Coach Billy Donovan and his staff have loaded up Gibson and McDermott with playbooks, terminology and concepts to digest.

“The first thing is just pick and roll coverages,” Donovan said. “It’s the terminology. Different screening actions, angles of screens, how the floor is spaced, who is in what spots, what is called in different situations.”

“The other thing was offensively is getting them at least more familiar to what we’re doing,” Donovan said. “We have play calls that flow into concepts. There are several concepts that they need to understand.”

While a lot of the x’s and o’s will take care itself in time, the Thunder’s newcomers will have a chance to play off instincts tonight against the Pelicans much like they did against the Los Angeles Lakers in Friday night’s win. Teammates like Russell Westbrook, Nick Collison, Steven Adams, Andre Roberson and Enes Kanter have welcomed in the former Chicago Bulls duo with open arms and have encouraged them to play aggressively and to their identities.

“It’s a great group of guys,” Gibson said. “We’re excited to be a part of the team atmosphere and take on the next challenge. I feel we have a lot of talent on this team and it’s exciting.”

New Orleans comes into Oklahoma City in a similar situation to the Thunder, trying to incorporate its new All-Star forward in Cousins to play alongside Anthony Davis, the MVP of the 2017 All-Star Game. The Pelicans will have played in just two games before they hit the floor against the Thunder, so the coaching staff will have to do its best to scout its opponent and ensure its players are dialed into what New Orleans does at a high level.

“We’ll have two games to take a look at. With Davis and with Cousins up front, it’s a matter of time before those guys start to gel and mesh with each other,” Donovan assessed. “Holiday is a terrific guard. He’s crafty with the ball and can score. They’re a team that is different but you have to understand personnel and how to try to defend them.”