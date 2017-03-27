INTEGRIS Game Day Report: Thunder at Dallas Mavericks – March 27, 2017



Tip-off: 7:00 p.m. CT

7:00 p.m. CT Television: Fox Sports Oklahoma

Fox Sports Oklahoma Radio: WWLS the Sports Animal and the Thunder Radio Network

DALLAS – How quickly can the Thunder learn from what happened 24 hours earlier, then apply on the court?

That’s what Head Coach Billy Donovan’s club will be up against tonight as his team takes on the Dallas Mavericks in a game that will present shades of the type of challenge the Houston Rockets provided on Sunday afternoon.

Sure, Rick Carlisle’s Mavericks club don’t have James Harden or Eric Gordon bombing three-pointers, but similar to Houston, Dallas has playmakers at four different positions on the floor at all times, with a rolling big man in Nerlens Noel soaring skyward towards the rim. In order to handle threats at all five positions from players like Dirk Nowitzki, Harrison Barnes, Wes Matthews and Seth Curry, the Thunder will have to be locked in and vigilant for all 24 seconds of each possession.

“You have to do a lot of different things besides your own man,” Donovan said. “That’s the case every game.”

What that looks like out on the court is players making multiple efforts throughout an entire play, sliding over into help side position and then scrambling back out to the three-point line to contest shots. Against a guard-heavy team like Dallas, the Thunder has to make sure that all five guys on the court are tied on a string and aware of the ball and their own man.

The three-point line is certainly the great equalizer in the NBA, but just as deadly can be those straight-line drives to the rim. The Thunder can’t afford to allow Dallas to get into the teeth of the defense, then make plays at the basket or dish to shooters in the corner.

“It’s just helping each other out. Your teammate gets beat, you step over, they kick it out and somebody helps them,” guard Semaj Christon said. “We need to put it together for four quarters.”

Part of the challenge in defending a team like Dallas that has multiple players who can put the ball on the floor and attack off the bounce is the communication that comes with it. Having a veteran like Taj Gibson at power forward is a huge help in the starting lineup, because he’s seen just about every type of offensive set imaginable.

No matter how many years of experience the guys on the court have, it will eventually come down to effort, energy and intensity. If the Thunder can rack up enough stops on the road tonight, it will have chances to get out and run, and that’s where the Thunder is at its very best.

“We have to play for each other, especially on the defensive end,” the rookie Christon explained. “They like moving the ball and getting people in different situations. It’s helping each other and talking. If we get stops on defense, offense will take care of itself.”