INTEGRIS Game Day Report: Thunder at Dallas Mavericks – March 5, 2017



Broadcast Information

Tip-off: 7:30 p.m. CT

7:30 p.m. CT Television: Fox Sports Oklahoma

Fox Sports Oklahoma Radio: WWLS the Sports Animal and the Thunder Radio Network

DALLAS – The first two games of the road trip were hotly contested and the Thunder made valiant comeback tries, but neither game went the way the Thunder wanted it to. So now, to finish off this three-game road swing, Head Coach Billy Donovan wants his team to not just come up with the win, but put together a more complete performance against the Dallas Mavericks.

That task will be easier said than done, considering the Mavericks have won three out of their last four games and in general have been playing at a much higher level than at the beginning of the season. Under Rick Carlisle, the Mavericks have managed to put together a group that executes at a high level and utilizes their skills the best they can. For the Thunder it will be attention to detail that is the biggest factor in coming out with a win.

“This is a very smart team with a very good coach,” center Steven Adams explained. “They have a lot of counters to the way we defend them. We can’t cheat our defense.”

“It’s just been our pick and roll defense, mostly them getting middle. When the teams we play get middle, we don’t have much help for that,” Adams continued. “We’re just mainly trying to focus on more urgency and physicality on pick and rolls and influencing them to go where we want them to go.”

Dirk Nowitzki still is the most challenging cover for the Thunder’s defense, but now with Harrison Barnes, potentially Wesley Matthews and the guard pairing of Seth Curry and Yogi Ferrell, the Mavericks will present the Thunder with some problems. The biggest change for Dallas this season, however, is the addition of rim protector Nerlens Noel.

The Thunder is dealing with its own additions, as it is still working to get into a flow with Taj Gibson, Doug McDermott and Norris Cole. While the basic aspects of the coverages and play calls are in place, some of the nuance in the game – spacing, movement and tendencies – are still being developed. That’s especially true for Cole, who is also in charge of running the Thunder’s second unit.

“There’s a rhythm to this game. I’m still trying to find it with our team,” Cole said. “It’s tough losing two in a row like that but I still feel like we’re moving in the right direction. We’re patient and I’m doing everything I can to try to fast track that rhythm so we can get into a groove.”

There are still 20 games left in the season for Donovan and his staff to get all of the team on the same page, but it will be a process that continues down the stretch as the Thunder jockeys for playoff positioning. The more the Thunder can work on itself now, even in games like tonight’s against Dallas, the better off it will be come April.

“Ultimately, what we’re going through is going to make us better because we have really good guys who are great players,” Donovan said.