INTEGRIS Game Day Report: Thunder at Orlando Magic – March 29, 2017

ORLANDO -- 13 times this season, Russell Westbrook has racked up 15-or-more fourth quarter points, the most for any player in the NBA since the 2002-03 season. If the Thunder does its job correctly tonight against the Orlando Magic, however, Westbrook hopefully won’t have to replicate the heroics he displayed on Monday night in Dallas.

It was a life-giving victory for Thunder against the Mavericks, a 92-91 miracle comeback from 13 down with 3:31 to go, fueled by 12 Westbrook points, a Steven Adams tip-in and an incredible defensive shut down. The Thunder’s foe tonight though might not be so easy to deter from scoring.

Led at point guard by Elfrid Payton’s playmaking and the interior physicality and skill of Nikola Vucevic, the Magic are averaging 110 points per game over their last five contests. That stretch has coincided with newcomer Terrence Ross putting together a hot streak, now that he’s had more time to adjust to his new team.

Over the past five games Ross is averaging 16.6 points per game on 50.8 percent shooting, in addition to 41.4 percent marksmanship from behind the arc. Ross has had freedom to work because of the extra room created on the floor by the Magic’s shooting around him.

“They’ve moved Gordon back to the four spot. They even use Hezonja there at the four some,” Thunder Head Coach Billy Donovan said. “Them having more shooting on the floor has really helped them in terms of their spacing and their shooting.”

Former Magic guard and now Thunder member Victor Oladipo also comes into his return to Orlando on a tear. The dynamic guard has the highest three-point shooting percentage amongst all NBA players with at least 40 attempts during the month of March, shooting a blistering 56.5 percent from behind the arc.

The Thunder has also been working the ball inside – getting the type of shot distribution it wants at the rim and from behind the arc. 47.6 percent of the Thunder’s points have come in the paint during the month of March, the second most in the NBA during that span.

So while both teams’ offenses are on fire, it will come down to the defense to determine the winner tonight. Since the All-Star Break, the Thunder has executed on perhaps the most important part of its game plan: slowing down opponents’ transition attacks. Against Dallas the Thunder held the Mavericks to just six fast break points, and since the All-Star Break Donovan’s club has limited 11 of its 16 opponents to single digit fast break points.

“We’ve talked a lot about it,” Donovan said. “We have to get back. We’ve done a better job of late.”

“Teams especially now a days are small, like to run and shoot threes. It’s important that we pay attention to detail, especially in transition,” Westbrook added. “Communication is key.”

Shootaround: Russell Westbrook - 3/29