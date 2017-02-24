INTEGRIS Game Day Report: Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers – Feb. 24, 2017



There have been some clear objectives for the Thunder coming out of the All-Star Break, for the players, the coaches and the front office.

The coaching staff got to work in its analysis of the first 57 games of the season, then brought the players their findings. On the court at practice, Thunder leaders like Russell Westbrook and Nick Collison led the way as the team tried to implement the offensive and defensive goals the coaches brought them. Behind the scenes, Thunder General Manager and Executive Vice President Sam Presti and his staff were cooking up a trade that brought in veteran forward Taj Gibson and third-year sharpshooter Doug McDermott.

“They’re good guys, they’re professionals and want to do great and I’m happy to have them a part of our team,” Westbrook said. “Hopefully we can make some strides and constantly keep getting better.”

“From the two games we played them, Doug is a great shooter and he’ll be able to help us space the floor,” guard Andre Roberson reviewed. “Taj is some more physicality and grit on the inside. He’s a great rebounder and put-back (guy), roller and 15-footer. He’ll definitely be able to help us out in all aspects of the game”

That confluence of events over the past week means the Thunder will be a mixture of new and the same as it embarks on the final 25 games of the season. Sure, there will be a new look to the team, with Enes Kanter possibly returning any day now and the additions of Gibson and McDermott. There will also however be a steady approach to how the game is played – tough, consistent defense and an offensive style that values sharing the ball and getting high percentage shots at the rim.

With Westbrook at the helm getting the Thunder into sets and running high pick and roll, the Thunder wants to use its floor balance with shooters like Victor Oladipo and Alex Abrines to space the floor, while big men like Steven Adams roll to the bucket.

“Offensively, for us it’s continuing to try to generate good shots and take care of the basketball at a high level,” Head coach Billy Donovan said.

“We’re all trying to work towards a certain thing, which is playing to the best of our ability,” Adams said.

As for tonight, well that’s where this final stretch starts for the Thunder. A home tilt against the Los Angeles Lakers provides the Thunder a chance to reach 33 wins on the season and get to eight games above .500, but it will be hard work to do so, especially if the team can only suit up 11 players.

D’Angelo Russell, Nick Young and Jordan Clarkson are difficult perimeter matchups for any team to defend, and operate at a high level when they have space on the floor. According to Adams, being physical with the Lakers is going to be the number one priority.

“They obviously are a very dynamic and explosive offensive team,” Donovan said. “Transition defense becomes really critical. Defending the three-point line is important.”

“They have the ability to play small and have flexibility in their lineup to do that,” Donovan continued. “They’re a very good offensive team that is a hard team to guard because of their ability to shoot it, put it down and their overall skill level.”