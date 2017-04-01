INTEGRIS Game Day Report: Thunder vs. Charlotte Hornets – April 2, 2017



Broadcast Information

Tip-off: 2:00 p.m. CT

2:00 p.m. CT Television: Fox Sports Oklahoma

Fox Sports Oklahoma Radio: WWLS the Sports Animal and the Thunder Radio Network

Some teams can pick themselves up off of the mat after a tough loss. Young teams often have it hardest, but the Thunder has shown all season long how resilient it can be after difficult circumstances. Sunday afternoon the Thunder has a chance to do so against the Charlotte Hornets.

Coming off of an experience on Friday night against the San Antonio Spurs in which it led by 21 and had a great chance to beat one of the best teams in the league but couldn’t quite follow through has made this Thunder squad eager to bounce back. As Thunder leader and point guard Russell Westbrook looks back on Friday’s loss and ahead to the game against Charlotte, he pinpointed a few areas that he wants himself and his teammates to do better moving forward.

“We definitely got some good shots, but they beat us to a lot of 50-50 basketballs. They played tougher than us down the stretch,” Westbrook said of the Spurs. “We played a good game for the most part. It’s just constantly putting games together where we’ll be able to consistently play at a high level all game.”

Thunder Talk: Russell Westbrook - 4/1

Tonight’s task with the Hornets will be much different than the Spurs, but it will definitely be a challenge. Where the Spurs presented length and experience in their frontcourt, Charlotte brings a wing-dominant group that while lacking in shot-blocking has a lot in shot-making and creation. It all starts with Kemba Walker, the All-Star point guard who drives into the paint, scores at will and dishes to teammates on the perimeter. Still, even if the game isn’t played right around the bucket, the Thunder has to utilize its strength and size to its advantage.

“Physicality. That’s the most important thing,” Kanter began. “We need to be aware of Kemba Walker. Obviously he’s a scoring point guard so we need to stop him. The most important thing tomorrow is going to be pick and roll coverages.”

Enes Kanter on the Hornets

That interior toughness comes in a lot of forms. First off, it’s sealing off the defensive glass to prevent opponents from second chance points, then scrambling out and putting bodies on the line for loose balls. On offense, it’s doing the dirty work to get as close to the rim as possible, then going into an opponents’ chest to prevent shots from getting blocked.

“Whenever the shot goes up, you need to find a body,” Kanter explained. “From the point guard to the five man, everybody has to find a body and box them out.”

“It’s just going into their body, getting their rhythm off,” Kanter added. “Or face them up or try to go around them.”

Kanter is just 24 years old, but on this Thunder team, he’s a veteran presence. With three rookies (Domas Sabonis, Alex Abrines, Semaj Christon) plus a pair of other players (Victor Oladipo, Doug McDermott) in the rotation who haven’t participated in the postseason, Kanter and his teammates like Westbrook, Nick Collison, Steven Adams, Andre Roberson and Taj Gibson are being emulated as the playoffs approach. With just seven games remaining, reinforcing those good habits is crucial, and something the Thunder wants to display for all 48 minutes.

“You can help them a lot. I remember when I was a rookie, looking up to my veterans to see what they’re doing offensively and defensively,” Kanter said. “The only thing we can do is play hard.”

