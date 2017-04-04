INTEGRIS Game Day Report: Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks – April 4, 2017



Broadcast Information

Tip-off: 7:00 p.m. CT

7:00 p.m. CT Television: ESPN

ESPN Radio: WWLS the Sports Animal and the Thunder Radio Network

The NBA season is a marathon of 82 games, but the Thunder is finishing with a sprint. A stretch of six games in nine days to finish out the season is what Head Coach Billy Donovan’s team faces, and that starts tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks.

In order to prepare for this wild stretch that features a home-road back-to-back, two road games and then a road-home back-to-back, the Thunder gave the players a day off on Monday. With the playoffs getting ready to start just days after this furious end to the regular season concludes, the Thunder utilized a day to catch to its breath before buckling down to business tonight.

“It’s definitely good to get a day off but at the same time we have to constantly keep trying to find our rhythm,” point guard Russell Westbrook said.

Thunder fans may get a chance to witness something once-in-a-lifetime tonight. Sitting at 40 triple-doubles, and in the midst of a streak of six straight, Westbrook has the chance to tie Oscar Robertson’s single-season record of 41 triple-doubles, in addition to tying Wilt Chamberlain for fourth-most in a career, with 78.

Westbrook isn’t focus on all of that though. He’s interested in a win, and that starts with responding to its performance against Charlotte, in which he and his teammates gave the ball away far too many times.

“Taking care of the basketball is number one,” Westbrook noted. “Just playing our game. We get caught up in what other teams are doing instead of doing what we need to do. When we’re playing our game and doing the things we need to do it’s tough to stop us and we defend at a high level regardless of personnel and how we’re playing.”

This game will feature two of the longest and most athletic teams in the league, so it should be an excellent show for the fans inside Chesapeake Energy Arena, who not only have that chance to witness history, but also will only have one more home regular season game to witness after tonight. The Thunder itself recognizes the need to get off their two-game skid at home and find a way to put together a full four quarters of consistent defensive energy and intensity.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been a handful all season long, but particularly in the month of March when he won Eastern Conference Player of the Month and the Bucks got on a hot streak. Around the dynamic wing are Khris Middleton and Greg Monroe, who provide a challenging frontcourt matchup.

“Just team defense, everybody working together,” Sabonis responded when asked about the keys for tonight’s game. “Antetokounmpo is playing at the four so all of us are going to have to stop him and all the other players around him.”