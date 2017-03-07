INTEGRIS Game Day Report: Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers – March 7, 2017



Broadcast Information

Tip-off: 7:00 p.m. CT

7:00 p.m. CT Television: Fox Sports Oklahoma

Fox Sports Oklahoma Radio: WWLS the Sports Animal and the Thunder Radio Network

Just six days ago, the Thunder battled the Portland Trail Blazers away from home but was unable to battle back against a late run by their Northwest Division foe. Now, there’s a chance to return the favor back in Oklahoma City.

After sustaining three straight road losses, the Thunder wants to get back on track in the win-loss column, while also being cognizant of their duty to simply play the best it can to its identity. That means playing with physicality and togetherness on defense for all 48 minutes and then pushing the pace and sharing the ball on offense.

In Portland the Thunder will have an opponent that is also on the hunt for victories. Chasing a postseason berth, the Blazers will be hungry, but the Thunder must be ready to compete. Against Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum the Thunder’s backcourt will be tested, but as the Thunder saw last week, Portland’s Jusuf Nurkic can be a major x-factor for this squad. The Thunder’s bigs will also have to bring a high level of sustained energy and toughness to go the game.

“They’re fighting for their playoff lives. They’re trying to get back in the hunt and we’re trying to get better. We have our own goals here,” point guard Norris Cole said. “We’re anticipating them coming in with a lot of energy. We have to match that or surpass that energy. This is a good opportunity for us here back at home.”

“We need to be more physical and we need to play with more edge,” center Enes Kanter added.

Victor Oladipo and Alex Abrines’ statuses for tonight’s game will be more apparent after they go through final warmups before the game tips off tonight. If both are able to play, the Thunder will have its full rotation healthy and available for the first time in over a month. Building some continuity with Cole, Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott is critical as the Thunder embarks on this home stretch of games before the postseason begins.

“It’s just the rhythm that we’re building. That’s going to take time,” Cole explained. “The only way we can get that together is playing more together.”

Although he’s played in three games with the Thunder so far, this will be Cole’s first time playing in front of the Chespeake Energy Arena crowd with “Oklahoma City” splashed across his chest. Though he certainly remembers the atmosphere in the arena during his experience in the NBA Finals and the years he played for the Heat and Pelicans, it will be a completely new and exciting moment when he checks into the game tonight in front of his new fans.

“I’m looking forward to that. It’s definitely Loud City for sure. It’s one of the top home courts if not the top home court I’ve ever heard since I’ve been in the league. I’m looking forward to them cheering for me tonight and not against me.”