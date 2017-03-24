Practice Roundup – March 24, 2017

Riding a five-game win streak into a battle with the NBA-leading Golden State Warriors, then falling to the defending Western Conference Champions could have been distracting. The Thunder didn’t buy into it. Two days later, the team came out and took care of business, pummeling the Philadelphia 76ers in the paint and on the glass, cruising to a 122-97 victory.

Not only was the response at the start of the game crucial, but the fact that the Thunder never let the Sixers get any comeback hope in the second half was a beautiful sight to see. For a young Thunder squad, which plays one of the youngest rotations in all of the NBA, keeping the pedal to the floor is one of the most integral lessons that it will learn all year.

Thunder Talk: Victor Oladipo

Fourth-year man Victor Oladipo was thrilled by the Thunder’s response to adversity when faced with a situation against a less talented adversary: "That was huge for us to come out and play the way we did, play at a high level especially on the defensive end. Now we have to continue to build on it and not let one game carry over to the next. That shows maturity. We’re trying to get better every day. We’re trying to do something bigger than ourselves and that was a huge step towards that."

- Before the Thunder locks in completely on the Rockets, it had some time to evaluate itself. With a stretch coming up of 11 games in 18 days to close out the season, it’s crucial that the Thunder looks in the mirror and identifies ways to continue sharpening itself. Playing to its identity as a physical, bruising force that attacks in waves is how the Thunder will be successful come April. Taking time in practice to reinforce those standards is crucial during this stretch run where practice time will be minimal.

Watch: Thunder Minute

“Today was a good day for us to focus on ourselves and some different things that we need to continue to work on and get better at,” Head Coach Billy Donovan said. “It was a day isolated for us coming out of the Philly game. We had a chance to watch a little film from that game and try to take the last week or 10 days and you start to see different trends going on and incorporate those things into practice.”

At least once a game, Oladipo or Andre Roberson will be standing along the baseline, then make eye contact with Westbrook. In that split second, that fraction of a moment, Westbrook is calculating the angle his pass needs to soar through in order to be a perfect lob for one of his two high-flying guards. That non-verbal communication doesn’t happen overnight, and is proof of the Thunder’s consistent work on the floor together.

Thunder Talk: Coach Donovan

“That stuff gets better the more you play with each other. (Westbrook) has done a good job of identifying how defenders are playing,” Donovan said. “Victor understands what he’s looking for so Victor understands cuts he can make and Russell will do a good job of delivering the ball. I don’t think there’s any question that the more you play together, the more there’s a comfort level for what you’re doing.”

Some players around the league would have reacted negatively to being placed in the second unit after starting all season long. Not Thunder rookie Domas Sabonis. In fact, the Lithuanian forward has done well in his bench role. He seems to be playing with a bit more energy, freedom and verve. He’s also been used as a conduit for offense. In the seven games since he joined the reserves, he has 12 assists.

Thunder Talk: Domas Sabonis

“I’m just trying to be aggressive and trying to help the team out in any way I can. Defense, offense, moving the ball, rebounds, any way I can,” Sabonis said. “I just know there’s 11 games left. We have to make it a good stretch of games and get ready for the playoffs.”

Last night Sabonis and some of his Thunder teammates watched his Gonzaga Bulldogs barely squeak by West Virginia in the Sweet 16. This time last year, Sabonis was in college, competing in March Madness. This year, all he could do was bite his nails and then send a congratulatory video to his former teammates. “I know how all the other Zags fans felt,” Sabonis quipped. “It’s tough.”