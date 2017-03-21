Practice Roundup – March 21, 2017

All season long, the Thunder’s search has been for consistency, but in the NBA, the only constant is change. As the Thunder hits this final stretch, with just a dozen games left remaining in the regular season, there is finally some semblance of normalcy.

The starting unit has two veterans – Russell Westbrook and Taj Gibson – along with three up-and-coming players who have unique skill sets that all impact team success. Steven Adams, Victor Oladipo and Andre Roberson will all have a role to play during the Thunder’s playoff run, and the group who backs them up is also coming into shape.

Watch: Thunder Minute

While all 10 non-starters are ready and willing to contribute when called upon, there’s a bit of a rotation developing now that has provided Head Coach Billy Donovan with some options to utilize depending on matchups. Enes Kanter and Domas Sabonis provide the beef up front, with their European-style skills providing an inside-out punch of scoring, passing and rebounding.

Semaj Christon and Norris Cole provide different skill sets at the backup point guard position. Along the wing, Alex Abrines and Doug McDermott each are high level scorers, with different size, height and quickness profiles to counterbalance specific opponents. Then there’s Jerami Grant, Donovan’s Swiss army knife, who can be plugged into a variety of different groups to infuse his bouncy athleticism and versatile defense into the group.

“We have to come in and provide energy,” Grant said. “We have to keep up the pace that our first group is going out and competing with. As long as we keep the energy up and stay consistent on both ends of the floor, we’ll be fine.”

“We’ve been playing well and getting everything together,” Christon added. “It’s just playing hard, especially on defense. On offense we have a ton of scorers. Defensively, if we get stops, it’s hard to stop us.”

Thunder Talk: Coach Donovan

- As the Thunder looked back at Monday night’s loss to the Warriors, it was clear that there were some mental and physical mistakes made on both sides of the ball, in some of the smaller details of the game. Defensive rebounding, matching up in transition and finishing off plays around the rim were all some of the issues. As a young team, one of the very youngest in the league, the Thunder is still developing some of the skills that can ensure four full quarters of strong play.

“It’s the ability to concentrate and focus for 24 seconds, for 48 minutes, really on both sides,” Donovan said.

- On Monday the Thunder gave up nine offensive rebounds, which isn’t terribly bad, but it did result in 11 second chance points. The Thunder also surrendered 13 “team rebounds” where the ball got knocked out of bounds off of Thunder hands, resulting in extra possessions for Golden State. The Warriors also racked up 37 defensive rebounds, many of which led directly to transition opportunities, where the Warriors shot 6-of-13. Moving forward, the Thunder recognizes they have to be much more disciplined and accurate in terms of how they attack the offensive and defensive glass.

“Everybody can’t crash to the basket. You have to get two or three people back,” Christon said. “They were getting the long rebounds and running. If we get back in time we’ll be alright and can stop them in transition.”

Thunder Talk: Thunder Talk: Semaj Christon

- Over the previous five games prior to the Thunder’s loss to the Warriors, Grant had played more than seven minutes just one time, when he saw 12 minutes of action against the Utah Jazz. The other four games, he played two, two, seven and one minutes respectively. In the first half against Golden State, he saw just nine seconds of action. But in the second half, Grant played 15 minutes. It’s tough for a young player to stay engaged and ready for their moment to get on the floor, but Grant has been there on the practice court and in the film room every day in order to stay prepared for his moment.

“I’m staying in the gym, keeping a positive mentality and just trying to support my team however I can,” Grant said. “You just have to prepare like you’re going to play 20-25 minutes. I’ve been doing a good job of paying attention to everything that’s going on.”