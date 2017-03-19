Practice Roundup – March 19, 2017

Even in the midst of a league-best five-game winning streak, Head Coach Billy Donovan had his team on its toes on Sunday at the INTEGRIS Thunder Development Center.

Strong play can be fleeting in the NBA if there’s any slippage in intensity or focus, and shots won’t always fall. So in order to stay sharp and continue performing at a high level, the Thunder has to stay vigilant. While certainly the team’s success on defense and offense over the past five games has been commendable, it won’t guarantee that tomorrow’s effort will be just as good.

Thunder Talk: Coach Donovan

“We’ve made strides in a positive direction. There are more to be made,” Donovan explained. “The only thing you can do is come in here intentionally every single day and be committed and focused on how you want to play offensively and defensively and be committed to doing those things and not get to a place of complacency.”

Part of the reason that the Thunder has made steps forward, however, is that the new players that have joined the team are getting assimilated into the group. After so much was in flux around the All-Star Break, with the addition of Taj Gibson, Doug McDermott and Norris Cole and the return of Victor Oladipo and Enes Kanter from injury, the Thunder was working to get itself situated as a group. In order for the Thunder to be humming, everybody has to be on the same page.

Thunder Talk: Steven Adams

“Every single one of the players have to be up to date and they learn at their pace,” center Steven Adams explained. “You can’t rush things. You’re dealing with humans. We’re doing a good job in terms of progress.”

- One of the most crucial aspects of the Thunder’s offensive game has been the post up so far this season, and as the year has gone on players like Adams and Enes Kanter have been successful kicking the ball back out to shooters. When opponents come down to double team then retreat back out to the three-point line, Thunder bigs are using those moments of hesitation to post back up again, this time with better, deeper position.

“Second passes to the post are always good passes,” Donovan stated. “It makes it more difficult for the help to get back in there.”

“When you re-post, the defender is relaxing,” Kanter added. “That’s when the bigs should bury their defender. My teammates are doing a really good job of reading that.”

Thunder Talk: Enes Kanter

- With the variety of wing players that the Thunder has at its disposal – Victor Oladipo, Andre Roberson, Alex Abrines and Doug McDermott – Jerami Grant has been an asset because he provides a unique tool for Donovan to utilize during games. Some matchups dictate that others need to spend more time on the floor, but against teams that go small, Grant can be a major player for the Thunder. Still just 23 years old, Grant has plenty of growth in him still, and the Thunder coaching staff is helping him from a player development standpoint to be the most well-rounded player possible, while still serving his role as a multiple-position defender.

“The versatility for him is important,” Donovan said of Grant. “For him, continuing to get better guarding smaller people whether it’s off the dribble or coming off screens. The other thing is to continue working on his shooting and offensive growth.”

With a strong defensive start, the Thunder kept its stride and finished with a W yesterday afternoon. Open up the Thunder App for more. Another one at home on Monday as the Thunder hosts the Warriors. A post shared by Oklahoma City Thunder (@okcthunder) on Mar 19, 2017 at 8:48am PDT

- Another player who hasn’t gotten as much playing time lately has been Norris Cole, but that’s through no fault of his own. Simply put, Semaj Christon has played at a very high level, and recent matchups have not required multiple point guards on the floor at the same time. Over the past couple of weeks, Cole has gotten used to the Thunder’s offensive and defensive systems, and is up to speed, available to help whenever called upon.

“Keeping Norris available, ready and keeping him engaged is important,” Donovan said. “A lot of different things can happen over the course of this regular season.”

Thunder Minute